IPL 2021: 3 overseas players who had a great season

IPL 2021 was acting as a terrific stress-buster for cricket fans at home during these challenging times. But unfortunately, BCCI had to suspend the season indefinitely on May 4 because of a COVID-19 outbreak in the IPL bio-bubbles.

Nonetheless, IPL 2021 treated the cricket universe with some exciting contests and individual performances from the Indian as well as foreign players.

Overseas players have always been an integral part of the IPL. However, quite a few foreign cricketers opted out of IPL 2021 due to the COVID-19 situation or bio-bubble fatigue. Kane Richardson, Andrew Tye, Liam Livingstone and Adam Zampa decided to return home early due to the aforementioned reasons.

However, quite a few big overseas names continued to play in IPL 2021 and even brought their 'A' game to the table. Here's a list of the top three foreign stars who had a great season.

3. Faf du Plessis

South African batsman Faf du Plessis performed brilliantly with the willow for the Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2021. The right-handed batsman aggregated 320 runs in seven matches.

He was the only foreign player to score 300 runs in IPL 2021 before BCCI suspended the tournament. In seven innings, du Plessis registered four half-centuries and batted at an average of 64. His highest score was 95*, while his strike rate in the seven games was 145.45.

Faf played a vital role in CSK's success. His consistent performances made him one of the top contenders to win the Orange Cap this year. It will be interesting to see if du Plessis can continue his fine form when IPL 2021 resumes.

2. Chris Morris

Chris Morris, the most expensive overseas player in IPL history, lived up to expectations in the 14th edition of the league. Making his return to the Rajasthan Royals, Morris led the fast bowling unit from the front.

He was the most successful overseas bowler in the first half of IPL 2021. Morris picked up 14 wickets in seven matches, with his best figures being 4/27. Although RR lost some big names like Ben Stokes, Jofra Archer, Andrew Tye and Liam Livingstone, Morris' performances ensured that the Royals ended the first half in the Top 5.

Apart from his bowling performances, the South African all-rounder also impressed with his batting in IPL 2021. He played a match-winning knock of 36* against the Delhi Capitals at Wankhede Stadium.

1. Moeen Ali

Chennai Super Kings signed English all-rounder Moeen Ali for ₹7 crore at IPL Auction 2021. Initially, it seemed like Moeen would not fit into the CSK lineup. However, the team management allotted him the number three position, giving him the license to play his natural game.

Moeen did not disappoint as he scored 206 runs in six matches at an excellent strike rate of 157.25. He recorded one half-century and hit 22 fours and 12 maximums with the willow.

Ali also registered his best bowling figures in IPL (3/7) against the Rajasthan Royals. The English player proved to be a game-changer for the Chennai Super Kings. Courtesy of his all-round brilliance, Moeen was the highest-ranked foreigner on the Most Valuable Player table of IPL 2021.