IPL 2021: 3 PBKS players who need to play well to be retained

Placed sixth in the IPL 2021 points table, the Punjab Kings (PBKS) will look to have a better second half of the edition when it resumes in the UAE starting September 19.

That said, the franchise will be looking at some of its key players to deliver so they can retain their services when the IPL mega auction takes place in 2022.

While KL Rahul seems a certain lock, there will be a question mark on some of the other high-profile players.

We take a look at three players who will be keen to dish out impressive performances and make their case for retention.

#1 Mayank Agarwal- PBKS' potential long-term IPL investment

The Karnataka batsman has punched well above his weight for the third IPL franchise he has played in and has a total of 1950 runs from 95 matches. Punjab will be hoping that he is one of those players who can consistently deliver and be part of their core squad.

Mayank Agarwal gave the world a glimpse of his leadership abilities when he led from the front against the Delhi Capitals (DC) with an unbeaten 58-ball-99.

#2 Deepak Hooda

The Baroda all-rounder made a mark in the first game with a swashbuckling 28-ball-64 against the Rajasthan Royals, but has gone a tad off-colour since then.

With 116 runs from eight matches and two wickets, he will be keen to prove himself when the IPL resumes in a month from now.

Hooda has built a reputation of successfully finishing the innings with the bat while also showing he can anchor the innings when needed.

#3 Mohammed Shami

India's pace battery leader has eight wickets this IPL and will be keen to climb the wicket charts. The seamer will be eager to cement himself as the side's leading bowler and be part of the franchise's long-term plans.

Shami has played 78 IPL games and picked up 63 wickets at an economy of 8.81 and an average of 32.95. He has been the team's spearhead since 2019 where he finished as Punjab's highest wicket-taker with 19 wickets from 14 games.

Edited by S Chowdhury