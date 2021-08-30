IPL 2021: 3 PBKS players who need to have a great second half 

The Punjab Kings (PBKS) may have had consistent openers in their ranks in IPL 2021 in the form of KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal, but the remainder of their big names have blown hot and cold in the first half of the tournament.

They are currently sixth in the IPL 2021 points table with three wins from eight games and will look to climb up the table when the IPL resumes in the UAE on September 19.

We take a look at some of their big names who need to have a better second half to make a solid impact for the side as they look for a playoff berth.

#1 Nicolas Pooran: Had a woeful IPL so far

Out-of-form Nicolas Pooran was one of the disappointments for Punjab in this IPL. He played seven matches, scoring just 28 runs. His repeated failures with the bat will be a cause for concern and the Windies keeper batsman will be hoping he can come good in the second half of the edition.

#2 Chris Gayle had an inconsistent run

There might have been rumbles when Chris Gayle walked out to bat for PBKS, but surely no Gayle Storm.

The hard-hitting Jamaican had a string of starts, but failed to capitalize and managed 178 runs from eight games at an average of 25.42 and a strike rate of 133.33, his lowest since 2014 (106.52).

That said, it takes one good knock from him to decimate any bowling attack and Punjab will be hoping he will bring the storm to the UAE.

#3 Deepak Hooda

The Baroda all-rounder made a mark in the first game with a swashbuckling 28-ball-64 against the Rajasthan Royals but has gone a tad off-colour since then.

With 116 runs from eight matches and two wickets, he will be keen to prove himself when the IPL resumes in a month from now.

Hooda has built a reputation for successfully finishing the innings with the bat while also showing he can anchor the innings when needed.

