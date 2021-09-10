IPL 2021: 3 players from Delhi Capitals who might not get a game in the second phase

Delhi Capitals (DC) have been one of the most improved and consistent sides in the IPL over the last couple of seasons. Delhi Capitals invested in young Indian players and snapped up T20 stars as overseas recruits, the results of which saw them end up second last year. They have also made the best possible start to IPL 2021 and led the table when the league got suspended.

One of the biggest reasons behind their consistent run has been the long rope given to players and trusting them with specific roles. Even when the going gets tough in a few matches, the management sticks with the players and looks at ways to ease the pressure on them.

However, owing to consistency in selection, few players might not get a chance to feature in the second phase of the IPL.

Here we look at three Delhi Capitals players who might not get a game in the second phase of the IPL:

#1 Praveen Dubey

Praveen Dubey might not find a place in the Delhi Capitals team

An exciting leg-spinner, Praveen Dubey broke into the Karnataka List-A team for the 2015-16 season after he impressed in the Karnataka Premier League. He then went on to play two matches for Karnataka in the 50-over Vijay Hazare Trophy in the same season.

He has been with the Delhi Capitals for a while now, but DC already have experienced spinners in Amit Mishra, Axar Patel, and R Ashwin. Their presence makes it difficult for Dubey to get a game in the second phase of the season.

#2 Sam Billings

Sam Billings will have to wait for his chance to don the Delhi Capitals jersey

Delhi Capitals have a settled overseas contingent. Hence, for his pedigree and recent form, England's Sam Billings could struggle to get a game in the second phase.

Delhi have trusted Marcus Stoinis, Shimron Hetmyer, Anrich Nortje and Kagiso Rabada as their four overseas players. If the conditions dictate their selection, they do have Steve Smith and Chris Woakes on the bench. Also, in Rishabh Pant, they have a captain who is a key member of the outfit.

Sam Billings was one of the last few players at the auction to be snapped up by Delhi. Only if the players are injured or their form completely deserts them, will he be able to get a chance to ply his trade for Delhi Capitals.

#3 Vishnu Vinod

Vinod might not feature for Delhi Capitals in the IPL

A wicket-keeper batsman from Kerala, Vishnu Vinod made an impressive start to his IPL career with the Royal Challengers Bangalore. He was picked up by the Delhi Capitals in the last auction as a back-up wicket-keeper batsman. However, Rishabh Pant is their captain and their top order is filled with match-winners, which makes it difficult for Vinod to don the Delhi jersey.

However, if he does get the chance, he has the credentials to make his presence felt. In 34 innings, Vinod has scored 906 runs at an average of 30.20 and a strike rate of 136.03. He could be another important addition to the side, but such are the players in the camp that the Kerala man will have to wait for his chance.

