IPL 2021: "Great to be out of quarantine and back training" - Steve Smith all set to play for the Delhi Capitals in the UAE

Ace Delhi Capitals batter Steve Smith is all ready for the second phase of IPL 2021. He took to Instagram on Tuesday (September 7) to post a status that would bring smiles to fans rooting for the franchise.

The Australian star finally hit the nets in the UAE and was pleased as punch. He posted an image of himself in the DC training kit and captioned it:

"Great to be out of quarantine and back training with the @delhicapitals last night. It was very humid and uncomfortable for my first session, but great to be able to acclimatise to the conditions 🏏 😅 #cricket #delhi #smiling #batting #fun."

You can view the post below:

Earlier, Smith skipped Australia's tour of the Caribbean and Bangladesh due to a left elbow issue.

However, according to cricket.com.au, the 32-year-old has been batting in the nets at New South Wales' training and with his latest update, it appears he is all set for the IPL.

Delhi Capitals schedule in the second phase of IPL 2021

Delhi Capitals are currently first in the IPL points table. They will begin their campaign in the second phase of the IPL 2021 against Sunrisers Hyderabad on September 22 at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai.

Here is their schedule:

Match 33: Delhi Capitals vs. Sunrisers Hyderabad - 7:30 PM IST, September 22, Dubai International Stadium, Dubai

Match 36: Delhi Capitals vs. Rajasthan Royals - 3:30 PM IST, September 25, Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Match 41: Kolkata Knight Riders vs. Delhi Capitals - 3:30 PM IST, September 28, Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah

Match 46: Mumbai Indians vs. Delhi Capitals - 3:30 PM IST, October 2, Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah

Match 50: Delhi Capitals vs. Chennai Super Kings - 7:30 PM IST, October 4, Dubai International Stadium, Dubai

Also Read

Match 56: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs. Delhi Capitals - 7:30 PM IST, October 8, Dubai International Stadium, Dubai

Edited by Arjun Panchadar