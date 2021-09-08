IPL 2021: 3 players from Punjab Kings who might not get a game in the second phase

Ahead of IPL 2021, Punjab Kings had splurged big money on Australian quicks in Jhye Richardson and Riley Meredith. However, both the bowlers did not justify their billing and now as the second phase of the IPL is about to commence, they have pulled out from the league.

This will throw a few plans out of the window for KL Rahul and Anil Kumble, but they have enough players who can get the job done if used properly. One of the biggest criticisms of the Punjab Kings has been the constant chopping and changing which has not allowed players to grow into their specific roles.

They need to stick with players and assign them roles and then back them by giving them long ropes. Currently, the Punjab Kings are sixth in the points table and will have to start winning more games to be competitive and harbor any hopes of progressing through to the playoffs.

We take a look at three players who might not be able to feature in the second half of the IPL for Punjab Kings:

1.) Sarfaraz Khan

Sarfaraz Khan will have to wait his chance at Punjab Kings

One of the bigger talents to have not been able to make it to the next level is Sarfaraz Khan. He seems to have all the shots in the book, but has not been able to cement his spot for Punjab Kings.

Mandeep Singh and Deepak Hooda are the two players that should get the vote of confidence ahead of Sarfaraz in the second phase and hence, we might not see the right-hander featuring for Punjab Kings.

As far as the numbers are concerned, Sarfaraz has scored 781 runs in 49 innings at an average of 22.97 and with a strike rate of 135.35.

2.) Prabhsimran Singh

Prabhsimran Singh might not get a game for Punjab Kings

The wicket-keeper batsman played a couple of matches in the first phase of the IPL, but could not quite leave an impression. With KL Rahul being in great form and with Nicholas Pooran being another wicket-keeper in the squad, it looks increasingly difficult for Prabhsimran to get a game in this phase.

His T20 numbers are decent - in 25 innings, he has scored 622 runs at an average of 31.10 and with a strike rate of 136.70. However, Punjab do have genuine batsmen and more solid wicket-keepers who can double up as match-winners with the bat and this pushes down Prabhsimran the pecking order.

3.) Fabian Allen

Despite his skills, Fabian Allen might not feature for Punjab Kings

Fabian Allen is one of those players who seems tailormade for this shortest format. He has done some wonderful things for West Indies and in the CPL, but might not even get a game for Punjab Kings in the IPL. For Punjab, the four overseas slots seem to pick themselves and with the addition of Adil Rashid, Allen's chances of getting a go look very bleak.

They have Rashid, Ravi Bishnoi, Deepak Hooda and Harpreet Brar as spinning options and this makes it difficult for Allen to make his presence felt in the Punjab Kings team. The 26-year-old is an exciting prospect, but he might not get a game for Punjab in this second phase of the IPL.

