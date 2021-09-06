IPL 2021: [Watch] Punjab Kings players finish quarantine and step out for first training session ahead of the second half of IPL

The Punjab Kings (PBKS) contingent has successfully completed its quarantine in Dubai. They have now stepped back onto the field to commence their training sessions ahead of the second half of IPL 2021.

PBKS players and support staff members reached Dubai a week back but had to complete quarantine upon arrival.

The Punjab Kings cricketers had their first training session in Dubai recently under the supervision of head coach Anil Kumble and batting coach Wasim Jaffer. All the players in the PBKS camp trained hard in the nets to get back into rhythm ahead of the UAE leg of IPL 2021.

The Punjab franchise shared a video on its official Instagram handle to give their fans a glimpse of the action from day one of the training. They captioned it:

Punjab Kings #Unfiltered - Training Day 1️⃣ | IPL 2021 No better sight than watching #SaddaSquad back on the training ground! 😍 Presenting, Punjab Kings #Unfiltered 📽️ #SaddaPunjab #IPL2021 #PunjabKings

Several international players are yet to join the PBKS training camp in Dubai. They will arrive in the coming days after fulfilling their prior commitments.

Punjab Kings' journey in the second half of the IPL will commence on September 21

Punjab Kings are currently in sixth position in the points table. They will be looking to perform well in the second phase and enter the top half of the table.

Punjab Kings are currently in sixth position in the points table. They will be looking to perform well in the second phase and enter the top half of the table.

Here is PBKS' schedule for the UAE leg of IPL 2021:

Match 32: Punjab Kings vs. Rajasthan Royals - 7:30 PM IST, September 21, Dubai International Stadium, Dubai

Match 37: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs. Punjab Kings - 7:30 PM IST, September 25, Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah

Match 42: Mumbai Indians vs. Punjab Kings - 7:30 PM IST, September 28, Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Match 45: Punjab Kings vs. Kolkata Knight Riders - 7:30 PM IST, October 1, Dubai International Stadium, Dubai

Match 48: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs. Punjab Kings - 3:30 PM IST, October 3, Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah

Match 53: Chennai Super Kings vs. Punjab Kings - 3:30 PM IST, October 7, Dubai International Stadium, Dubai

