IPL 2021: 3 players who SRH can target if David Warner is released

In the wake of the public fallout midway through the IPL 2021, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) are expected to part ways with their former captain David Warner ahead of next season.

The Australian opener, who led SRH to the title in 2016, had a disastrous season where he managed only 195 runs from eight games at an average of 24.37. The Sunrisers, who endured a poor season, also stripped off David Warner from leadership duties.

He was later left out of the playing XI as things steamed between the two parties. As things stand, Warner will likely not be retained for next season and Sunrisers Hyderabad will want a hard-hitting opener in place of the Australian cricketer.

On that note, let's take a look at three possible options who can replace David Warner at SRH if the franchise releases him.

#1 Devon Conway

Devon Conway average 44.43 in T20 cricket

Devon Conway, who had to wait almost a decade to realize his dream of playing international cricket, is making the right noises across formats. The Proteas-born Kiwi batter will be targeted by a couple of franchises ahead of the mega auction.

With Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) expected to part ways with Warner, Conway could be a handy option for the 2016 champions. A flexible option who can bat both at the top and middle order, Conway can also don wicket-keeper gloves.

In the last international home summer, Conway made four fifty-plus scores, including an unbeaten 99 off 59 balls against Australia. He has also been in sublime form in recent franchise leagues and could also be a good choice for the SRH as they restructure their squad for the next three years.

#2 Aaron Finch

A T20 veteran, Aaron Finch has represented as many as seven IPL teams so far. With tons of experience under his belt, Finch can be a viable option for the Sunrisers at the top of the batting order.

The Victorian cricketer, who boasts a strike rate of above 150 in the shortest format, can dismantle any bowling attack on a given day. Finch, who holds two of the top three highest T20 scores in the world, can provide the firepower at the top that SRH lacked this season.

Besides, Aaron Finch can also bring leadership qualities to the table that can strengthen the SRH setup.

Chris Lynn mostly warmed the benches for Mumbai Indians in IPL 2021

A prolific timer of the cricket ball, Chris Lynn is a globetrotter playing franchise cricket in India, Australia, England, Pakistan, Sri Lanka and the UAE.

Despite playing in the IPL since 2012, Lynn came to the elements in 2018 while plying his trade for Kolkata Knight Riders. He had a dream run in two back-to-back seasons before being picked by the Mumbai Indians.

However, Lynn mostly warmed the benches playing only one game in two seasons. With all teams going into the mega auction, the Queenslander is likely to be available in the auction. SRH might be tempted to rope in the Australian to add some firepower to the top-order.

