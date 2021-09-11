IPL 2021: 3 players from Sunrisers Hyderabad who might not get a game in the second phase

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) were in total disarray when the IPL 2021 season was called off owing to the pandemic. They were last in the points table and had just a solitary win in seven matches. David Warner was axed as captain of the side and Kane Williamson took over, but the side seemed to have no sense of direction.

One of the many reasons for things going south was the lack of planning. Far too many changes were made and players were constantly fighting to keep their place in the side.

Kane Williamson, on the other hand, tends to give a long rope to players and if Sunrisers have to start ascending the points table, they will need far better and consistent performances from their players.

On that note, we take a look at three players from Sunrisers Hyderabad who might not feature in this phase of the IPL:

#1 Jagadeesha Suchith

Suchith might not get a chance for Sunrisers Hyderabad

A left-arm spinner and a decent batsman lower down the order, J Suchith rose to prominence in India's domestic circuit back in the 2014-15 season. He was snapped up by the Mumbai Indians, but could not get enough chances for the side.

At Sunrisers Hyderabad, Suchith falls way back in the pecking order as far as the spinners are concerned. Sunrisers Hyderabad already have Rashid Khan, Mujeeb-ur-Rahman, and Shahbaz Nadeem as the primary spinners. Hence, it seems unlikely Suchith will get a chance for the side in the second phase of the IPL.

#2 Siddarth Kaul

Siddarth Kaul's performance has dipped for Sunrisers Hyderabad

Siddarth Kaul is a veteran of the IPL; he has been part of Kolkata Knight Riders, Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals) and Sunrisers Hyderabad.

However, after a superb season in 2017 and 2018 at SRH, Kaul is no longer guaranteed a regular playing spot. He relies on his variations a lot and after tasting a lot of success, batsmen seem to have deciphered his bowling and he has been expensive in the past couple of seasons.

Sunrisers Hyderabad have Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Sandeep Sharma, and Khaleel Ahmed as viable India options and hence, Kaul might not play a game in this second phase.

#3 Shreevats Goswami

Shreevats Goswami is second choice wicket-keeper for Sunrisers Hyderabad

After tasting success with the India Under-19 team in 2008, Shreevats Goswami went on to make his first-class debut later that year and was also picked up by the Royal Challengers Bangalore.

He has gone on to have a successful first-class career with Bengal in the domestic circuit, but has not been able to nail his spot in any of the IPL teams so far.

For the Sunrisers Hyderabad, he might not feature in the playing XI this season, They will likely go in with Wriddhiman Saha as the wicket-keeper batsman who has been quite good as an opener in the powerplay overs.

The franchise also has the likes of Vijay Shankar, Abdul Samad, and Abhishek Sharma who need a consistent run to understand their roles and deliver in the middle order.

