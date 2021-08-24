IPL 2021: 3 RCB players who need to play well to be retained

The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) have been a rather different outfit this IPL season. Call it the personnel change and the right decisions at the auction, RCB have managed a healthy run in the edition so far with five wins from seven games. Placed third in the points table, Virat Kohli & co. look to head into September as one of the teams poised to clinch the silverware.

RCB have always relied on the big three - Kohli, AB de Villiers and Yuzvendra Chahal to deliver - and the restart doesn't change anything. However, in a team filled with proven match-winners Glenn Maxwell, Devdutt Padikkal, and Mohammed Siraj, the management will have to choose who they retain ahead of the IPL mega auction in 2022.

Should de Villiers play next season, he and Kohli will automatically seal their places. The third though will be up for grabs.

We take a look at three players who will be eager to cement their spot.

#1 Yuzvendra Chahal - RCB's spin wizard in the IPL

The tweaker had a lean IPL 2021, picking up just four wickets in seven games and was expensive while at it. The stiff challenge is to climb the wicket terrain and establish himself as RCB's go-to man.

In all likelihood, the franchise will retain the services of Yuzvendra Chahal considering his contribution to the side over the past few years, but it would help if he were to be among the wickets.

#2 Glenn Maxwell

New home and new family worked wonders for Glenn Maxwell, who wanted to win the IPL trophy. He was unable to do so with the Punjab Kings (PBKS), however, and he sees a genuine chance with Kohli and de Villiers at RCB this IPL.

It shouldn't be a surprise to consider Maxwell as one of RCB's key plans heading into the auction.

While there might be an RTM (Right to Match) option for Bangalore to bring him back in IPL 2022, he would rather be looked at as one of their retained players. Maxwell heads to the UAE with 223 runs from seven matches.

#3 Navdeep Saini

Off-color Navdeep Saini faces an uphill task. With Mohammed Siraj and Harshal Patel forming the pace battery for the RCB this season, the Delhi quick will have to make the most of his chances when Bangalore start their proceedings against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

He went wicketless in the only game he played this season and only time will tell if he gets more games in the second half to prove his worth.

Saini has 17 wickets in his IPL career so far and will be hoping the number can see a drastic rise by the end of the season.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava