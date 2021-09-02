IPL 2021: 3 RCB players unlikely to play any game in the UAE leg

The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) have almost nailed their playing XI for IPL 2021. The Virat Kohli-led side have won five of their seven games and look a pretty settled unit, with the exception of the no.3 slot.

That said, there are some RCB players who might not play in the second leg of the IPL. With most senior players slotting themselves into key positions, the odds are that some of their acquisitions will pretty much warm the bench in the UAE.

On that note, let's take a look at three players who are unlikely to make it to the RCB playing XI in the second half of the tournament unless the team have some major injury concerns.

#1 Navdeep Saini

With Mohammed Siraj, Harshal Patel and Kyle Jamieson taking the three slots for pacers, Navdeep Saini has very little chance of playing in the second half of the IPL.

Navdeep Saini was RCB skipper Virat Kohli's go-to bowler in the death overs last season. However, the speedster has struggled to hang on to his place in the playing XI.

He was part of India's new-look squad against Sri Lanka in July but suffered a shoulder injury in the second T20I.

Saini went wicketless against the Lankans and that makes the remainder of IPL 2021 a lot more important for him to make his mark.

#2 Suyash Prabhudessai

The 23-year-old was only the fourth player from Goa to have bagged an IPL contract, but it does appear the hard-hitting all-rounder will have to bide his turn to make his debut in the cash-rich league.

With Shahbaz Ahmed pretty much a certainty to take Washington Sundar's place, Suyash Prabhudessai will need some luck going his way to get some game time in the UAE.

#3 Pavan Deshpande

The 30-year-old made his maiden appearance for Karnataka in the 2016-17 edition of the Ranji Trophy and his consistent outings for the state team earned him a contract with RCB in the IPL ahead of the 2018 edition.

Pavan Deshpande is yet to make a take the field for the side and with RCB having a crowded middle order, breaking into the playing XI looks pretty tough.

