IPL 2021: 3 reasons why CSK will win the tournament

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will look to continue from where they left off in the 2021 Indian Premier League (IPL). When the league was brought to a standstill by COVID cases, the Men in Yellow were placed second in the points table with five wins from seven games at a tournament-best net run rate of 1.263.

CSK don't have fond memories of the UAE, where they failed to qualify for the playoffs for the first time back in 2020. But following a remarkable 2021 campaign in which they've defied the odds and quietened their critics, the three-time champions will back themselves to add another feather to their studded IPL cap.

Here are three reasons why CSK will win IPL 2021.

#3 CSK's overseas stars are expected to be available for IPL 2021

CSK all-rounder Moeen Ali during IPL 2021

The BCCI has confirmed that players from England and Australia, who were previously expected to miss the second half of IPL 2021 due to international commitments, will take part in the tournament. This will be a major boost for CSK, who have three players from these sides - Sam Curran, Moeen Ali and Josh Hazlewood.

Moeen and Curran were two of CSK's best players in the first half of IPL 2021. While the former played brilliant momentum-inducing knocks and No. 3 and chipped in with the ball to be near the top of the MVP list, Curran provided breakthroughs with the new ball and struck a few lusty blows.

Hazlewood offers an out-and-out pace option for CSK, whose only weakness is probably the absence of a fast bowler who can strike terror in opposition hearts. He, along with Lungi Ngidi and Dwayne Bravo, could play a big role for MS Dhoni in the UAE.

#2 CSK are a few wins away for a top-two spot

CSK skipper MS Dhoni in action during IPL 2021

With five wins in seven games and a superb net run rate, CSK are only a few wins away from a top-two spot. If they can acclimatize themselves to conditions in the UAE soon, they will not only claim a top-two berth but also reach the summit of the table.

If CSK qualify in the top two, their chances of winning IPL 2021 will skyrocket. The team has been next to unbeatable this season, and any other team finding the ability to vanquish them in succession seems improbable at this point in time. If CSK qualify for the final, their players' experience and exposure to the big stage will come in handy.

CSK have already set an excellent platform to build on in the second half of IPL 2021.

#1 CSK are as strong as they've ever been

CSK all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja

Importantly, CSK have almost all bases covered. That's why they're near the top of the IPL 2021 points table, and that's why they'll be one of the favorites to clinch silverware when the tournament resumes next month.

CSK have a solid opening pair in Faf du Plessis and Ruturaj Gaikwad. If the South African doesn't recover from his concussion-induced struggles in time, the in-form Jagadeesan could get another run in the playing XI. Moeen Ali was exceptional in the first half of IPL 2021, and he is followed by experienced heads in Suresh Raina and Ambati Rayudu.

CSK bat extremely deep, with MS Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran and Dwayne Bravo making up the rest of the middle order. Even the bowlers - Shardul Thakur and Deepak Chahar - can bat. With six bowling options and ten batsmen, the Men in Yellow are a well-rounded side that can finally go all the way in IPL 2021.

Edited by Sai Krishna