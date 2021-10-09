IPL 2021: 3 reasons why CSK qualified to the playoffs

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) bounced back in style in the Indian Premier League (IPL), becoming the first team to qualify to the playoffs in the 2021 season. Hot on the heels of being the first team to be knocked out from the race in IPL 2020, CSK's dramatic turnaround with a largely similar team delighted their ardent fans and silenced their critics.

In a tournament of two very different halves, played first in India and then the UAE after a COVID-19 crisis at home, CSK managed to keep up the momentum, with nine wins from 11 games at one stage. Although it was far from a perfect tournament for the three-time champions, here are three key reasons for CSK's dominant showing in the group stages of IPL 2021.

#3 Moeen Ali, CSK's new No. 3

Enter Moeen Ali, and CSK found yet another Englishman to add balance to their side.

Suresh Raina has not turned up for CSK in the past two seasons. After pulling out from IPL 2020, Raina returned to play for the franchise in 2021, but was a mere shadow of his prolific self. Just 160 runs from his 12 innings this season meant CSK could not rely on him like they once did.

Luckily for CSK, he was seamlessly replaced by Moeen Ali, who was in cracking form in the India leg of the IPL. Although his form tapered off in the UAE leg, Moeen finished the group stages with nearly double the runs made by Raina. In his limited opportunities with the ball, he was economical and even starred with a three-for in one game. Moeen's batting in particular was crucial for CSK to get on the hot streak they managed in the India leg.

#2 Ravindra Jadeja, the all-rounder, shows up

Against RCB, Jadeja produced one of the IPL's best all-round performances of all time.

One of CSK's somewhat unexpected stars with the bat in IPL 2020, with a jaw-dropping strike rate over 170, Ravindra Jadeja had an awful season with the ball. With just six wickets and an economy rate close to 9, Jadeja barely provided MS Dhoni with any control, leading to their downfall.

In 2021, Jadeja continued his good work with the willow, striking at 145, but crucially was much better with the ball. Although 10 wickets from 14 games does not make for impressive reading on its own, a superb economy rate of 6.80 to go with his fielding and batting means Jadeja was one of the best all-round players of the IPL 2021 group stage. He finished games for CSK, and kept things tight to complement both departments whenever the other personnel faltered.

#1 CSK's openers set the tournament on fire

Gaikwad and du Plessis fed off each other's superb form in the tournament.

Although Ruturaj Gaikwad ended IPL 2020 handsomely with three fifties after CSK had already been eliminated, a new season in different conditions presented a whole new challenge. The Maharashtra man aced it, scoring upwards of 500 runs in the group stages including a century against the Rajasthan Royals.

Partnering him, with equally important contributions till the final group stage game was evergreen South African Faf du Plessis. The former Proteas skipper smashed more than 500 runs of his own, often in partnership with the young Gaikwad, to pummel opposition teams into submission. In a season with close to nothing from the bat of Suresh Raina and MS Dhoni, and somewhat inconsistent returns from Moeen Ali and Ambati Rayudu, the openers' solid contributions kept CSK afloat before their bowlers did the job.

Edited by Prasen Moudgal

