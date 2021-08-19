IPL 2021: 3 reasons why we're excited to see MS Dhoni in action

MS Dhoni may not be at his vintage batting best anymore, but he will continue to be an essential part of the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the second half of the 2021 Indian Premier League (IPL).

The CSK skipper has led his team to second place in the IPL 2021 points table, defying the odds after an indifferent campaign that saw the Men in Yellow miss out on the playoffs for the first time in their history.

Dhoni has split opinion over the last few years, with his supposedly poor strike rate and inability to finish games like he once used to coming under criticism. But at the end of the day, everyone tunes in to watch the former Indian captain pull a rabbit out of his hat.

Here are three reasons why we're excited to see MS Dhoni in action.

#3 IPL 2021 might be MS Dhoni's best chance at winning another trophy

CSK all-rounder Moeen Ali during IPL 2021

CSK have defied the odds in IPL 2021. After being written off by most former players and experts ahead of the start of the season, the three-time IPL champions have been almost impossible to beat this season.

Riding on the back of brilliant showings from Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis, Moeen Ali and Ravindra Jadeja, who have been complemented by players like Deepak Chahar and Sam Curran, CSK are only one win away from the top of the IPL 2021 points table.

Now that England and Australia players have been cleared to take part in the second part of IPL 2021, CSK will continue to be one of the favorites for the title. This campaign might be MS Dhoni's best chance to win a trophy with his beloved CSK, who will have to make big moves in the mega-auction next year and may not taste success immediately.

Dhoni will want to sign off on a high by leading CSK to another IPL crown, assuming he wants to retire in the near future.

#2 We haven't seen MS Dhoni play in a long time

CSK skipper MS Dhoni during IPL 2021

The first half of IPL 2021 was the last time we saw MS Dhoni in action. The IPL is the only tournament he's active in right now, having retired from international cricket.

Dhoni attracts eyeballs every time he steps onto the field, even if his performances have been slightly underwhelming. Everyone wants to catch a glimpse of India's most successful ICC captain as he winds down his incredible career.

Dhoni's six-hitting hasn't been as fearsome in IPL 2021, but we tune in in the hope that he produces a vintage innings out of nowhere. And the 40-year-old's captaincy and wicket-keeping are always a treat to watch.

We haven't seen MS Dhoni play in a long time, which is reason enough to be excited about his return.

#1 This could be the last time we see MS Dhoni in action

CSK skipper MS Dhoni in action during IPL 2021

When MS Dhoni was run out by Martin Guptill in the semi-final of the 2019 Cricket World Cup, how many people knew that it would be his last international game? Sure, speculation had been rife for years, but Dhoni has always been someone who retires on his own terms.

Dhoni eventually announced his retirement in August 2020, with all signs pointing towards him being involved solely in the IPL. Now, with next year's mega-auction expected to push CSK into rebuilding mode, the skipper might be fighting his last battle in this campaign.

MS Dhoni has served any team he has played for with utmost dedication over the years. Fans will always be excited to see him in action, and this IPL season might be the pinnacle of such excitement.

