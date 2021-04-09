IPL 2021: 3 reasons why Virat Kohli should open for RCB

Ahead of IPL 2021, RCB skipper Virat Kohli issued a bold warning to other teams saying he would open the batting for his side in this year's edition of the tournament.

Many fans and analysts feel Kohli is best suited to open the innings, and look at this as a genuine advantage for RCB. Considering the blitzkrieg IPL 2016 season that saw Virat Kohli rack up 973 runs and drag his team to the final, they might just be right.

The skipper will now return to the successful formula and will walk out with Devdutt Padikkal when RCB face MI in their first game of IPL 2021 in Chennai.

1) Virat Kohli has better numbers as an opener for RCB

The RCB captain's stats as an opener aren't really a surprise considering the superstar batsman's calibre. Kohli's numbers indicate he's fared better as an opener than as a No.3 batsman. In 61 innings, he's notched up five centuries, 15 fifties at an average of 47.86 and striking at 140.17.

RCB will expect their skipper to provide quick and busy starts while Kohli, on his part, will look to make the most of the powerplay with his crisp timing and elegant strokeplay.

2) RCB are banking on the ideology that the best batsman should face the most number of deliveries

Virat Kohli opening the innings augurs well for RCB

It's a no-brainer that RCB's approach revolves around Kohli's batting. While they have AB de Villiers and Glenn Maxwell in their ranks as well, Kohli's power-hitting and his ability to scamper for quick singles and twos cannot be ignored.

Virat Kohli is undoubtedly RCB's best batsman and that means giving him the opportunity to face the highest number of deliveries is the team's strongest chance of putting up or chasing down formidable targets.

3) Virat Kohli as an opener brings stability at the top of the order

No disrespect to Devdutt Padikkal, but the slow pacing of his innings in the previous season left a lot for de Villiers to do. The occasional failure of the young batsman had a domino effect on the rest of the batting order.

Bold Diaries: Virat Kohli to open for RCB in Vivo IPL 2021



Mike Hesson talks about Virat opening the batting, and ABD still being a wicket-keeping option for the team heading into the all-important IPL season!#IPL2021 #PlayBold #WeAreChallengers pic.twitter.com/TNFSlEtkEN — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) March 25, 2021

With Kohli on top, there is freedom for Padikkal to play his aerial shots in the powerplay and put the f legs to use by milking the opposition for easy runs. What this does is help Kohli play anchor and toggle between his offense and strike-rotating gameplay.

Mike Hesson's view on Kohli's decision to open for RCB was positive. Speaking about the skipper taking guard with Padikkal, the coach said the move was discussed prior to the IPL 2021 auction.

"Certainly we talked about Virat opening the batting before the auction, because that came in our auction planning and how we wanted to structure our lineup," said Hesson.

"No surprise there, delighted that he got an opportunity to open for India the other day and showed everybody what he is capable of. We certainly know that, but it is just another reminder for everybody," he continued.

"Looking forward to Virat opening the batting with Devdutt Padikkal, left-right combination, obviously different types of players. We know Virat’s record after he gets through the powerplay, he is phenomenal," signed off Hesson.