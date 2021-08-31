IPL 2021: 3 RR players who need to have a great second half of the tournament

Rajasthan Royals (RR) have blown hot and cold in IPL 2021. Consistency will be on their minds as they start their campaign against the Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the UAE on September 21. They will need their key players to come good next month if they want to qualify for the play-offs.

Currently fifth in the points table, Rajasthan will hope their main players fire when the edition gets underway on September 21. We take a look at the three players who need to have a great second half of the tournament.

#1 Rahul Tewatia - RR's secret weapon yet to fire in IPL 2021

Rahul Tewatia was a major reveal for the side in the IPL in 2020 when he scored 255 runs in 14 matches and picked up 10 wickets. He's managed 86 runs and picked up two wickets this season.

While it can be said that he batted mostly in crunch situations and did the best he could given the game situation, Rajasthan will hope that he does better in the second half of the season.

#2 Jaydev Unadkat

Unadkat is yet to take five wickets in the IPL. He's managed four in the first half of the season, equalling his wickets tally in IPL 2020. Having played just four games so far, the domestic cricket giant will be keen to make amends.

What's worked so far for Unadkat is the miserly economy rate of 7.16 in 2021 and he will be hoping to climb the wickets chart in the UAE on top of that.

#3 David Miller

David Miller's IPL career saw a bit of a fall in this edition. Batting in the middle, he's made 102 runs from six matches at an average of 34.00 and a strike rate of 127.50.

With big names like Jos Butler and Ben Stokes missing from the team, the onus will be on Miller to deliver if Rajasthan aims to clinch a playoff berth.

Edited by Diptanil Roy