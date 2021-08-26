IPL 2021: 3 RR players who need to play well to be retained

The second phase of the 2021 IPL is all set to start on September 19 in the UAE and Rajasthan Royals (RR) have a big task at hand. They are currently fifth on the table with three wins in seven matches, and would want to improve on that record in the second phase to stand a chance of securing a playoffs berth.

Along with fighting it out for a playoffs spot, some RR players will also have an eye on the upcoming IPL mega auction. With each franchise allowed to retain just three players, the second phase of the 2021 IPL brings with itself the chance to stake a claim for retention.

While RR seem to have sure shot retention selections, the IPL auctions have sent out surprises more often than not. Here are three RR players who need to play well in the second phase of the 2021 IPL to stand a chance of being retained by the franchise.

#3 Shivam Dube

Bought for INR 4.40 crore, Shivam Dube has failed to hit the ground running for RR. The 28-year-old started the 2021 IPL slowly, but picked up as the season progressed. And possibly, the postponement of the tournament came at the wrong time for him.

Nevertheless, he still has at least seven more matches left in the season to better his numbers and improve his retention chances.

So far, Dube has scored 145 runs in six matches, but those runs have come at a below-par strike-rate of 117.88. He has bowled just three overs in the tournament and has failed to pick up any wickets.

#2 Jaydev Unadkat

Having played just four of seven RR matches in the 2021 IPL season, Unadkat's chances of retention don't look good. But with quite a few superstars in the team set to miss the second phase, Unadkat has the opportunity to rise to the occasion.

The fast bowler has picked up just four wickets in four appearances this season but his economy of 7.06 is better than that of most others. If he manages to recapture some of his 2017 IPL form where he picked up 24 wickets, he could have a say in RR's retention choices ahead of next season.

#1 Chris Morris

BBL - Sydney Sixers v Sydney Thunder

The South African all-rounder became the costliest player in IPL auction history when RR snapped him up for INR 16.25 crore in the 2021 auctions. He has been quite impressive for them too, picking up 14 wickets in seven matches.

But with the likes of Ben Stokes and Jos Buttler ahead of him in the retention pecking order, along with captain Sanju Samson, Morris needs to prove his worth to the team management.

With RR's English stars set to miss the second phase, if Morris leads the franchise to the 2021 IPL playoffs, he could be one of three names that RR retain ahead of next year's mega auction.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee