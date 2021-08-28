IPL 2021: 3 SRH players to watch out for in the second half of the tournament

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) have had a torrid season and will need a couple of miracles to go their way as they head into the second half of the IPL 2021 in the UAE.

Hyderabad are currently at the bottom of the points table with just two points from seven games. Despite individual performances, the team has collectively failed to produce wins.

On the note of performances, SRH had quite a few noteworthy innings and spells in the first half of the IPL. We take a look at some of the players to watch out for when they take the field in September.

#1 Jonny Bairstow, SRH's leading run-scorer in IPL 2021

England's wicket-keeper bat was SRH's leading run-scorer, racking up 248 runs from seven matches at an average of 41.33 and a strike rate of 141.71 that included two half-centuries.

Bairstow has been a solid addition to the Hyderabad side and will be keen to extend the rich run.

#2 David Warner

David Warner wasn't exactly his old self in the Indian leg of the IPL. He has mustered 193 runs from seven matches and the team will be looking at the destructive opening bat to get them off to a solid start.

With the team under the gun to make a move, SRH and Warner will be eager to get out of bottom position and finish better.

#3 Bhuvneshwar Kumar

It was a rather off-color Bhuvneshwar Kumar in IPL 2021 picking up just three wickets from seven matches. As their lead pacer and the bowler in charge of their pace battery, the quick was in woeful form.

However, there was a resurgence of sorts when he was named vice-captain in India's limited-overs tour against Sri Lanka in July. He picked up three wickets from two games and had that swing back. Only time will tell if he can put up a performance for the ages to bail SRH out.

Edited by Arnav Kholkar