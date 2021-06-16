IPL 2021: 3 teams that can sign Marnus Labuschagne as a replacement

Marnus Labuschagne has ended the inaugural ICC World Test Championship as the tournament's highest run-scorer after a superb performance in the most extended format of the game.

Many fans believe that Labuschagne thrives in longer formats. But that doesn't hold true. The Australian batsman is currently in England, playing for Glamorgan in the T20 Blast. He has looked in excellent touch so far, recording three fifties in three innings.

Marnus Labuschagne began his T20 Blast campaign with an unbeaten 93* against Gloucestershire. He followed it up with scores of 59 and 74 against Essex and Surrey respectively. On top of that, the Australian star has also scalped four wickets with his leg-break bowling.

His performances would have gained the attention of the IPL franchises. In fact, with English players likely to miss the second phase of the 2021 season, quite a few teams may be looking for his services.

Here are the three teams that can sign Marnus Labuschagne as a replacement.

#3 Sunrisers Hyderabad

Marnus Labuschagne has been a wicket-taking bowler for Glamorgan in T20 Blast

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) had a forgettable first phase of IPL 2021. The Orange Army played seven matches, recording one win and six defeats. Hyderabad could be in deep trouble if their English batsmen Jonny Bairstow and Jason Roy do not participate in the second phase of IPL 2021.

While Roy was on the bench during the first phase, Bairstow was one of the top performers. If both batsmen are unavailable, SRH will need at least one more overseas top-order batsman to support the likes of Kane Williamson, David Warner and Manish Pandey.

Marnus Labuschagne could be a decent pick for that role. The 26-year-old can bat at number three, allowing Williamson to open the innings with Warner. Pandey can bat at number four, a position where his strike rate has been the best.

Since Marnus Labuschagne can also contribute to the bowling department, he can provide a lot of stability to the SRH lineup.

#2 Chennai Super Kings

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are another IPL franchise who have multiple English players in their squad. CSK managed to perform brilliantly in the first phase of IPL 2021 because of their English stars Moeen Ali and Sam Curran.

Ali and Curran's absence will likely hurt CSK's balance. While Chennai can target someone like James Faulkner as a replacement for Curran, they will need an in-form top-order batsman to make up for Ali's absence.

Marnus Labuschagne could be an option. The Australian star has looked in great touch in the T20 Blast competition. Like Moeen Ali, he can bat at number three for Chennai and bowl a few overs of spin. Thus, CSK could also sign Marnus Labuschagne as a replacement.

#1 Rajasthan Royals

Rajasthan Royals (RR) will be impacted the most if their English stars do not travel to the United Arab Emirates for the second phase of IPL 2021. The Royals have four players from the England team — Jos Buttler, Liam Livingstone, Ben Stokes and Jofra Archer.

If Buttler, Stokes and Livingstone are unavailable, their batting unit will not be at full strength. While the Royals signed Rassie van der Dussen as a replacement in the first phase of IPL 2021, the Jaipur-based franchise will try to add one more batting option.

Marnus Labuschagne could provide some balance to the Rajasthan Royals lineup. If RR sign Labuschagne as a replacement, they can send Sanju Samson to open the innings with either Yashasvi Jaiswal or Manan Vohra. The overseas trio of Labuschagne, David Miller and Rassie van der Dussen can form the team's core, while Shivam Dube, Chris Morris and Rahul Tewatia can play the finishers' role.

Labuschagne may not be on the same level as Stokes or Buttler in the T20 format, but his current form makes him one of the top contenders to be picked up by the Royals as a replacement.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee