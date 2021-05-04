IPL 2021: 3 uncapped India players who have made a good case for national selection before World T20 

The IPL has been postponed indefinitely after several players and staff members tested positive for COVID-19 which is currently ravaging India, . While this leaves the story of this IPL unfinished at present, there have been several takeaways from the league.

CSK made a stunning fightback from a lackluster performance in IPL 2020, Delhi Capitals continued their resurgence of recent years and RR suffered losses to their foreign contingent. Among other things, we've seen some Indian players make a good case for a place in the national side.

While uncertainties remain, the 2021 ICC Men's T20 World Cup is still due to take place in India.

With that in mind, let's take a look at 3 Indian players, uncapped at T20I international level, who have done well in the IPL and have made a good case for themselves to be selected for the national team.

1. Prithvi Shaw (308 runs at 38.5, Strike-Rate of 166.48 in IPL 2021):

The Mumbai batter had a tough time in IPL 2020 and the subsequent tour down under.

His performance and temperament came under the scanner. Yet, with only a minor tweak to his game, he was able to go back to being a brilliant talent in the tournaments leading up to the IPL. Prithvi Shaw hit 827 runs in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021 at an average of 165.4 and a strike-rate of 138.29.

He continued this form in the IPL for Delhi Capitals.

While there is strong competition for the opener's slot in the Indian T20 team with Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan and even captain Virat Kohli all in the running to partner Rohit Sharma, no one can deny the immense talent that Prithvi Shaw possesses.

The Indian team has often suffered due to slow starts and hasn't been able to make the best of the powerplay period. Prithvi Shaw's presence could provide a boost to the innings.

2. Avesh Khan (14 wickets at 16.5, Economy-Rate of 7.7 in IPL 2021):

Prithvi Shaw's Delhi Capitals teammate Avesh Khan has made great use of this season's IPL. The Madhya Pradesh pacer has represented India at different levels and the team management will not mind another up-and-coming fast bowler in the ranks.

The best bit about him has been that he has taken a wicket in each of the eight matches that he has featured in this season. His wickets have also come at all stages of the game, whether with the new ball, in the middle overs or towards the death.

He will also be chuffed after picking up the wickets of some of the biggest players in the world, including MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli, Jonny Bairstow and Faf Du Plessis.

India would love to have a confident fast bowler to represent the national team and perhaps, if his form continues the way it has, play in the Men's T20 World Cup as well.

3. Deepak Hooda (116 runs at 19.33, Strike rate of 143.2 and 2 wickets at 49.5, Economy Rate of 7.07 in IPL 2021)

The Baroda allrounder has seemed like a man on a mission this IPL season. He began the season with a swashbuckling 64 off 28 which ensured a Punjab Kings victory over the Rajasthan Royals.

He has bowled economical spells in the IPL 2021 and has been one of the few bright spots for Punjab Kings this season.

Since his very early days in cricket, Deepak Hooda has made important contributions for his teams. This was also visible during his first-class debut when he scored a hundred against Bengal. Only last season, he scored a scintillating 62 off 30 against CSK to salvage a tottering Punjab innings. On both occasions, his teams didn't come out on top but the point remains that Hooda gave his best even in adverse circumstances.

India would love to have an all-round option in the mould of Yuvraj Singh who can bat aggressively and chip in with the ball. They can give Deepak Hooda a chance before the World T20 to see if he fits the bill.