IPL 2021: 4 players who won the trophy with CSK in 2011 and 2021

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) became the second franchise to win more than three IPL trophies when they beat the Kolkata Knight Riders by 27 runs in the final of IPL 2021 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Friday.

Before IPL 2021, Chennai Super Kings had won the title in 2010, 2011 and 2018. While most members of the 2018 CSK squad played in IPL 2021 as well, only four players from the 2011 team were present in the squad this year. Three of them were in the playing XI for the big game against the Kolkata Knight Riders.

On that note, here's a look at four players who completed a successful 10-year challenge by winning the championship with CSK in 2011 and 2021.

Also Check: IPL Live Score | IPL Points Table | IPL Schedule

1. MS Dhoni - Captain of CSK

MS Dhoni has been the captain of the Chennai Super Kings since the first season

MS Dhoni played 16 matches each in IPL 2011 and 2021. The CSK skipper was in much better touch during the 2011 season, aggregating 392 runs in 13 innings at an average of 43.55.

This year, Dhoni scored only 114 runs at an average of 16.28. Nevertheless, Chennai Super Kings still managed to reach the final and win the trophy. The MS Dhoni-led outfit successfully defended a 205-run total against Royal Challengers Bangalore in the 2011 final and 192 against Kolkata Knight Riders in the 2021 decider.

2. Suresh Raina

Suresh Raina was not in the CSK playing XI for the 2021 IPL final

Suresh Raina scored 438 runs in 16 innings for CSK in IPL 2011. He had a batting average of 31.28 and a strike rate of 134.76. Raina also managed to take four wickets with his right-arm off-spin.

Unfortunately, the southpaw could not get going in IPL 2021 and scored only 160 runs in 12 matches. He suffered an injury in the final phase of the league stage and missed the playoffs.

3. Faf du Plessis

Faf du Plessis won the Man of the Match award in the 2021 IPL final against KKR. The South African opener recorded a brilliant 50 and ended the season with 633 runs in 16 innings. His batting average in IPL 2021 was 45.21.

Du Plessis was also a member of the Chennai Super Kings squad in 2011 but did not play a single match.

4. Dwayne Bravo

Also Read

Dwayne Bravo played for the Mumbai Indians from 2008 to 2010. The Chennai Super Kings secured his services during the auctions ahead of IPL 2011 and the West Indian went on to win the title later that year. Bravo played six matches for CSK that season, scoring 11 runs and picking up six wickets.

In IPL 2021, the Caribbean star represented Chennai in 11 matches, aggregating 47 runs and taking 14 wickets. Bravo also took two catches for the Super Kings over the course of the season.

Cricket Fans! Always stay a step ahead and updated by joining our cricket page

Edited by Arvind Sriram