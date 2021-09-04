IPL 2021: 5 batsmen who have scored the most runs against Rajasthan Royals in tournament's history

Rajasthan Royals were one of eight franchises to join the Indian Premier League in 2008. The Jaipur-based IPL team emerged as champions in the inaugural edition. Led by Shane Warne, the Royals dominated all other teams in the competition to win the trophy.

However, after the first season, the Rajasthan Royals have not been able to qualify for the summit clash even once. They did finish in the top 4 in a few seasons, but the Jaipur-based franchise faltered in the knockout matches every time they reached that stage.

Some great bowlers have represented Rajasthan Royals in IPL history

Rajasthan Royals have been home to top-quality bowlers like Shane Warne, Munaf Patel, James Faulkner, Jofra Archer, Shaun Tait, Brad Hogg and Sohail Tanvir. All-rounders like Shane Watson, Ravindra Jadeja, Chris Morris and Yusuf Pathan, who possesed the ability to change the game with their bowling skills, have also played for the franchise.

Scoring runs against the Rajasthan Royals is not an easy task, but the following batsmen have been very successful in IPL matches against the Jaipur-based franchise.

5. Dinesh Karthik - 544 runs

Everything's OK when there's DK! 😎



With wickets falling at one end, Dinesh Karthik held fort with a stylish 97* that helped #KKR reach 175/6. How will #RR's chase pan out?



Keep watching #KKRvRR to find out. #VIVOIPL #GameBanayegaName pic.twitter.com/GGwB0d7z2o — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) April 25, 2019

Dinesh Karthik has played 26 matches against the Rajasthan Royals in IPL. The wicket-keeper batsman has aggregated 544 runs versus the Royals, with his highest score being 97*.

Karthik's IPL career batting average is 26.13, but against Rajasthan, his average rises to 32. Also, his strike rate increases from 129.89 to 133 against the Royals.

4. Virat Kohli - 554 runs

Virat Kohli scored a half-century against the Rajasthan Royals in Phase 1 of IPL 2021 (Image Courtesy: IPLT20.com)

Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli has batted in 22 innings against the Rajasthan Royals. In those innings, he has scored 554 runs, smashing four half-centuries.

Interestingly, Kohli's batting average against the Royals is 30.77, while his strike rate is 116.38. The right-handed batsman will look to up his numbers in the upcoming matches versus Rajasthan.

3. Shikhar Dhawan - 556 runs

Shikhar Dhawan has played the least matches against the Rajasthan Royals among all names on this list

Shikhar Dhawan has amassed 556 runs in his 20 IPL appearances against the Rajasthan Royals. His batting average is 30.88, and he has registered six half-centuries in those 20 knocks.

Dhawan's best score against Rajasthan is 78*. Not many fans would know that the southpaw made his IPL debut against the Royals in 2008. He scored 52 runs in that match and helped Delhi win.

2. Suresh Raina - 627 runs

Suresh Raina has represented CSK in 22 matches against RR

Suresh Raina is the only Indian batsman to have scored more than 600 runs against the Rajasthan Royals. Donning the CSK jersey in 22 matches versus Rajasthan, Raina has amassed 627 runs at an average of 28.50.

The left-handed batsman has touched the 50-run mark four times against Rajasthan in the IPL. He came very close to scoring a hundred versus the inaugural champions in 2009 but lost his wicket on 98.

1. AB de Villiers - 648 runs

AB de Villiers has been the most successful batsman in IPL matches against the Rajasthan Royals. The South African star has amassed 648 runs in 22 matches at an incredible strike rate of 146.60.

Mr. 360 has scored eight half-centuries against the Jaipur-based franchise. He has been out for a duck once, but de Villiers' batting average versus the Rajasthan Royals is 46.28. The RCB star will look forward to completing 700 runs against RR when the two teams meet in Dubai on September 29.

Follow our Instagram account to get the fastest news and updates!

Edited by S Chowdhury