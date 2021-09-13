IPL 2021: 5 CSK stars who failed to impress while playing for RCB

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) are among the most followed IPL franchises. Both teams are based in the southern part of the country and have been home to some of the greatest players in the game.

However, their success in the IPL is not the same. While the Chennai Super Kings have won the IPL title three times, the Royal Challengers Bangalore are yet to capture their first championship.

CSK and RCB have made some common signings in the last 13 years

Both Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore joined the IPL in 2008. While CSK missed the 2016 and 2017 seasons due to a temporary suspension, RCB have been a part of the league in each of the 14 seasons.

Since there have been so many personnel changes in the IPL over the years, it is not a surprise that quite a few players have represented both CSK and RCB in the IPL. However, the following five players could only impress when they donned the yellow jersey.

#1 Shadab Jakati

Shadab Jakati played a pivotal role in the Chennai Super Kings' success between 2009 and 2012. He was an integral member of the CSK squads that won the competition in 2010 and 2011. Notably, Jakati dismissed Sachin Tendulkar in the IPL 2010 Final.

The left-arm spinner played 50 matches for CSK, picking up 46 wickets, including two four-wicket hauls. Jakati joined RCB in 2014, but his performance was not the same. He played only one game for Bangalore, where he leaked 41 runs in 3.4 overs and returned wicketless.

#2 Brendon McCullum

Brendon McCullum played his last IPL season for Royal Challengers Bangalore

Former Kiwi wicket-keeper batsman Brendon McCullum will always be remembered for his century against RCB in the first-ever IPL match. After playing a few seasons for the Kolkata Knight Riders, McCullum switched to CSK in 2014.

Opening the innings for the team, McCullum aggregated 841 runs at a strike rate of 137.19 and recorded one century and five fifties for CSK. In 2018, he moved to RCB, where he managed only 127 runs at an average of 21.17. McCullum failed to record a single fifty for the Bangalore-based franchise.

#3 Albie Morkel

Albie Morkel played multiple seasons for Chennai Super Kings

Former South African all-rounder Albie Morkel made a name for himself with his stellar performances for Chennai Super Kings. Morkel scored 827 runs at a strike rate of 144.83 for CSK, with his highest score being 71. He also took 76 wickets for the MS Dhoni-led outfit.

Morkel played seven games for RCB in IPL 2014. He could only score 45 runs at a strike rate of 109.76 and scalped four wickets for the team after which RCB released him.

#4 Pawan Negi

Pawan Negi came into the limelight after some match-winning performances for CSK. He scored 116 runs at a strike rate of 158.90 for Chennai and picked up six wickets for the team. In the CLT20 2014 Final, Negi took a five-wicket haul against KKR and helped CSK become champions.

Negi joined the Royal Challengers Bangalore in 2017 and played 21 matches for the team. The all-rounder's batting strike rate dipped to 121.88 while playing for RCB. He performed well with the ball in 2017 but his bowling performances deteriorated over the next two seasons, leading to his release.

#5 Tim Southee

Tim Southee made his IPL debut as a part of the CSK team

Tim Southee started his IPL career in 2011 at the Chennai Super Kings. The Kiwi pacer impressed fans on his first night in the tournament as he successfully defended nine runs off the final over against the Kolkata Knight Riders. He played five games for CSK that season and scalped four wickets.

RCB signed him in 2018, but Southee could not continue his fine form in the death overs. In the 11 games he played for RCB across the 2018 and 2019 seasons, Southee conceded runs at an economy rate of 9.97. His bowling strike rate also went up from 28.50 to 38.

Bangalore released him before the IPL 2020 Auction. After going unsold in 2020 and 2021, Southee recently joined KKR as Pat Cummins' replacement.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee