5 IPL players who are over the age of 35

IPL 2021 is back with the second phase set to resume on September 19 in the UAE. The tournament was postponed mid-way on May 4 due to the COVID-19 crisis in the country.

While the shortest format of the game is touted as a platform for youngsters to showcase their talents, T20 cricket also rides on experience. These cricketers play a vital role where their experiences come in handy in pressure situations.

On that note, let's take a look at 5 cricketers over 35 who will feature in the second phase of IPL 2021.

The Pakistan-born South African international Imran Tahir is the oldest cricketer to participate in the IPL 2021. Tahir is 42 years old. However, there is no downfall in his performance graph yet.

While he has been a star attraction in T20 leagues across the world, the veteran leg-spinner had to warm the benches mostly in the first half of the tournament amid the presence of Ravindra Jadeja and England all-rounder Moeen Ali.

Tahir featured in a solitary game against Royal Challengers Bangalore and scalped two wickets. He will look to make the most of the opportunity if anything comes his way in the second half of the tournament.

'Universe Boss' Chris Gayle is arguably the greatest T20 batsman of all time. Despite being 41-years-old, Gayle continues to entertain with the bat and is a nightmare for the bowlers.

He was the third-highest run-scorer before the tournament was postponed on May 4 due to COVID-19 crisis. The southpaw accumulated 178 runs from eight matches at a strike rate of 133.83.

Gayle's form with the bat will be key to Punjab Kings as they look to move up the ladder for a top four finish. They are currently placed sixth with six points from eight matches.

The 41-year-old off-spinner Harbhajan Singh is also among the oldest cricketers to feature in this edition of the IPL. The India international was released by Chennai Super Kings ahead of IPL 2021 and was roped in by Kolkata Knight Riders during the auction.

However, the presence of a handful of spinners including Varun Chakravarthy, Sunil Narine and Shakib Al Hasan made it difficult for Harbhajan to break it into the playing XI. He played three matches for KKR in IPL 2021 but remained wicketless.

Harbhajan, who is in the twilight of his career, will look to put his best step forward in the second phase of IPL 2021 in the UAE.

Amit Mishra played four matches for Delhi Capitals in the first half of IPL 2021

The veteran leg-spinner remains a vital cog in Delhi Capitals' machinery. His ability to pick up wickets in the middle-overs have augured well for Delhi over the last few seasons.

Despite being 38-years-old, Amit Mishra is still one of the finest spinners in the IPL. It would seem that he has only gotten better with age. In the first half of IPL 2021, Mishra played four matches and picked up six wickets at an economy rate of 7.78.

Mishra will be key for the Capitals in UAE conditions as they set eyes on their maiden IPL trophy.

MS Dhoni

Former India captain MS Dhoni is among the oldest cricketers to feature in IPL 2021. The 40-year-old will lead Chennai Super Kings when the tournament resumes in September.

MS Dhoni didn't have a good outing in the first half of the tournament as he managed only 37 runs from seven matches. He will look to put some runs under his belt in the second phase of IPL 2021.

With CSK stationed second in the points table, Dhoni has a good chance of lifting the illustrious trophy for the fourth time in his career.

