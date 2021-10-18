IPL 2021: 5 Players CSK could retain

After four seasons of enthralling cricketing action, the IPL gets ready for another shake-up, with a mega-auction set to take place ahead of the 2022 edition. There will be two new teams, and that would mean more slots for players and more exciting talent on show. However, all eyes will be on the player retention decisions of the franchises ahead of the all-in auction.

Teams like the Mumbai Indians and the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) that have built a stable and solid squad will have a tough choice of retaining only 2-3 players from multiple match-winners.

All eyes will especially be on CSK, considering they are the defending champions heading into the new season. They've won two titles over the past four years and narrowly missed out on a third after a defeat to MI in the 2019 final.

Nevertheless, CSK's stable and balanced side have fared well overall despite an unexpected slump in IPL 2020. With a wide array of worthy players to choose from, it won't be easy for the management to decide who to retain.

This discussion would be incomplete if we didn't talk about MS Dhoni. The CSK skipper was coy about his participation in IPL 2022 but said the decision would be best for the side. While there are players who CSK would like to secure for the future, we can't completely rule out the possibility of MS Dhoni donning yellow once more.

Nevertheless, for this article, we'll operate under the assumption that MS Dhoni won't be retained. With that out of the way, let's take a look at the top five options that CSK should consider retaining for IPL 2022.

Honorable Mentions:

Faf Du Plessis - It's hard to leave Faf Du Plessis off this list after his excellent showings over the last couple of seasons. However, the fact remains that the overseas opener slot is one of the most populated ones.

The likes of Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow and a plethora of other options will be available in the auction. Consequently, it's hard to see CSK retaining Du Plessis over Indian stars like Ravindra Jadeja and Ruturaj Gaikwad.

CSK are a very loyal and faithful franchise, however, and they could retain Du Plessis. In such a case, he would be an excellent option to become their next captain. But that is unlikely to happen, and that's why we have left the South African out of the top five on this list.

#5 Sam Curran

Sam Curran could be a wise retention for the future. (Image Courtesy: IPLT20.com)

Based on his performance in IPL 2021, there wouldn't be much reason for CSK to retain Sam Curran. However, considering the abundance of talent in this youngster and how much he has developed as a player in the last two seasons, he could well be the future of this franchise.

Curran was among CSK's best players in a disastrous IPL 2020, regularly contributing with the bat and delivering with the ball. However, while he did well in the first leg of IPL 2021, he lost his place to DJ Bravo in the UAE leg and couldn't make the most of the opportunities he got.

At 23 years of age, Curran is among the top all-rounders in the world, and he should only get better with time. A left-arm seamer who's equally good with the bat, we could see teams break the bank for someone like Curran in a couple of seasons' time.

CSK's strength in the past has been to identify such talents and back them, and they could do so with Curran too. While they could release the Englishman and try to re-sign him at the auction, retaining Curran with a future in mind isn't a far-fetched idea.

#4 Deepak Chahar

Deepak Chahar has been among the top bowlers in the IPL over the last four seasons. (Image Courtesy: IPLT20.com)

Another example of CSK's excellent player recruitment, Deepak Chahar has been one of the most consistent performers for CSK over the last four seasons. While he's at his best with the new ball and in the powerplay, he has morphed into a bowler capable of bowling at all stages of the game.

Chahar has been staggeringly consistent for CSK and has already made his way into the Indian national side. While he did have a sub-par UAE leg in IPL 2021, the pacer has done enough to warrant retention from CSK. Chahar has all the qualities to be the leader of their pace attack, especially with him likely entering the prime of his career.

Considering the demand for Indian fast bowlers in auctions, a premier pacer like Chahar could go for lots of money if released. Consequently, it's unrealistic to expect CSK to buy him back without using an RTM card. Therefore, he is one of the candidates worthy of retention by CSK.

