IPL 2021: 5 players DC should release ahead of the auction

The name change for Delhi Capitals (DC) has turned the franchise's fortunes in the two Indian Premier League (IPL) seasons played since then. Following up from a third-place finish in 2019, they reached their first-ever IPL final in 2020.

Although they were easily outclassed by the Mumbai Indians throughout the competition, DC gave their fans plenty to cheer about, as they looked title contenders throughout the season.

The Indian trio of Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer and Axar Patel shone for their team, while R Ashwin impressed on most occasions. DC's foreign stars were outstanding, as Marcus Stoinis, Shimron Hetmyer, Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje often proved too hot to handle. Rishabh Pant had his poorest IPL season, but remains a pivotal part of the team given his record.

As the season wore on, DC's bench strength was exposed, and the team would be disappointed with their run in the second half of the league stage. Although DC in most part had a very good auction, here are five players they should release before the next one.

#5 Tushar Deshpande (IPL 2020)

Tushar Deshpande was very expensive with the ball in his limited opportunities.

As the season wore on, DC rotated their Indian as well as overseas pace options. When it was Tushar Deshpande's turn, he started out alright with match figures of 2/37. While the runs remained on the high side in the next few games, the wickets dried up, and he endured three wicketless outings, to end his season with just three wickets and an economy rate of 11.29.

Although Deshpande's purchase did not set the team back by much, he did not show a lot of pace or skill to consistently unsettle batsmen. DC can scout for quicker Indian uncapped bowlers to replace him next season.

#4 Mohit Sharma (IPL 2020)

Mohit Sharma had to return home, but didn't look threatening in his only game.

A player more commonly associated with the Chennai Super Kings yellow, Mohit Sharma joined DC to support their Indian pace battery. A dependable medium-pace bowler with a good slower ball, Mohit played an important role in India's journey to the semi-finals of the 2015 ICC World Cup as the third seamer.

However, his IPL record has been mediocre since that year, and has fallen off a cliff after 2017. In the past three seasons, he has only been named in the playing XI a total of 11 times, with a rising economy rate and strike rate. His lone outing in 2020 was a shellacking, as he ended up with 1/45. DC didn't shell out much for Mohit, and it remains to be seen if franchises will show interest in the 32-year-old.