IPL 2021: 5 players who were released by CSK after they played only 1 IPL game

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have qualified for the second round of an IPL season 10 times. They have won the trophy thrice and finished as runners-up on five occasions.

One of the main reasons behind CSK's consistency has been the fact that their skipper MS Dhoni does not believe in altering his playing XI. The fans rarely see a wholesale of changes in the CSK playing XI even if the team is not performing at its best.

Not every player could play for a long period for CSK

Players like MS Dhoni, Suresh Raina, Faf du Plessis, DJ Bravo and Ravindra Jadeja have been a part of the Chennai Super Kings team for years now. However, there have also been a few cricketers who played only one match for CSK and got released from the squad.

In this listicle, we will take a look at five such players who lost their contracts representing CSK in only one game.

#1 Mark Wood

Mark Wood played only one game for Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2018

Chennai Super Kings raised quite a few eyebrows when they signed English pacer Mark Wood for ₹1.5 crore at IPL Auction 2018. Wood even got a place in the CSK playing XI for their season opener against Mumbai Indians.

The right-arm fast bowler had an uneventful debut as he leaked 49 runs in his four wicketless overs and was dropped from the CSK playing XI soon after. Midway through the season, Wood decided to return to England and play county cricket. CSK released him before IPL Auction 2019.

#2 John Hastings

John Hastings played for two IPL franchises in his career

Australian pace-bowling all-rounder John Hastings got his maiden IPL contract from Kochi Tuskers Kerala in 2011 but had to wait three years to play his first game. CSK handed him his first IPL cap in 2014.

Hastings made his debut against Sunrisers Hyderabad in Ranchi. He bowled a decent spell of 1/29 in three overs, picking up the wicket of David Warner. However, CSK did not give him another game, and the Aussie lost his contract soon after.

#3 Vijay Shankar

List of Players released by CSK before 2015 season...

Ben Hilfenhaus,John Hastings,Vijay Shankar,David Hussey... — Mohan Sriram (@imohanvis) December 15, 2014

Indian all-rounder Vijay Shankar made his IPL debut for the Chennai Super Kings in 2014 against the Rajasthan Royals. The Royals batted first and scored 148/8 in 20 overs.

In an innings where Rajasthan batted at a run rate of 7.4, Vijay bowled one over and gave away 19 runs. He did not bowl another over in the match and did not get a chance to bat as well. CSK released Shankar at the conclusion of IPL 2014.

#4 Monu Kumar

Monu Kumar makes his debut for CSK after being on bench for 44 matches. Makes his debut at the Dubai International Stadium.



Monu was part of the India Under-19 World Cup team in 2014 which lost to England in Dubai. Some of Monu’s teammates then: Samson, Hooda, Sarfaraz, Kuldeep — Sarang Bhalerao (@bhaleraosarang) October 25, 2020

Monu Kumar joined Chennai Super Kings in 2018 but was benched for 44 consecutive matches. The uncapped Indian fast bowler finally made his debut against Royal Challengers Bangalore in IPL 2020.

Kumar bowled only two overs in the game, where he conceded 20 runs. CSK decided against retaining him for the 2021 season.

#5 Thisara Perera

Thisara Perera won the IPL with CSK in 2010

Former Sri Lankan captain Thisara Perera made his IPL debut for the Chennai Super Kings in the third edition of the league. The all-rounder played his first game against the Mumbai Indians at Brabourne Stadium.

Perera did not get an opportunity to bat for CSK. With the ball, he leaked 19 runs in the only over that he bowled. Chennai released him ahead of the IPL 2011 Mega Auction.

