IPL 2021: 5 young guns who can make an impact in the UAE leg

Every year, the Indian Premier League (IPL) sees a number of youngsters coming to the fore and making their mark.

It is the IPL that brought the likes of Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya and Deepak Chahar, among others, into the limelight. These players have since gone on to represent India, with the first two mentioned names tasting plenty of success as well.

Before the advent of the IPL, players had to slog it out in domestic cricket to get a ticket to the national squad. The T20 league has eased the path for cricketers to make an impression on the people who matter.

The first half of IPL 2021, which was held in India, also saw some impressive performances from upcoming talents before the event had to be suspended due to COVID-19.

Youngsters to watch out for in 2nd half of IPL 2021

With less than a month to go until the resumption of IPL 2021, we take a look at five youngsters who are expected to perform well.

#1 Prithvi Shaw

Prithvi Shaw hitting a big one in the IPL. Pic: IPLT20.COM

There may be question marks over his consistency. However, when in full flow, there are few more exciting sights in white-ball cricket. Delhi Capitals (DC) opener Prithvi Shaw had a memorable run during the first half of IPL 2021, smashing 308 runs in eight matches at a strike rate of 166.48, with three fifties.

Shaw kicked off his IPL 2021 in whirlwind fashion, blasting 72 off 38 balls against CSK and featuring in a first-wicket stand of 138 with Shikhar Dhawan (85). Another blazing fifty followed in the tied encounter against SRH, which DC won in the Super Over.

The #DelhiCapitals openers - Shikhar Dhawan and Prithvi Shaw - have hit the most number of fours in IPL 2021 💥#IPL2021 pic.twitter.com/7px1E2baqI — Sportskeeda India (@Sportskeeda) May 8, 2021

The 21-year-old also came up with a scintillating knock against KKR, smashing 82 off only 41 balls as DC made a mockery of a target of 155.

Shaw has had his ups and downs but he is finally beginning to achieve some degree of consistency. He looked in fine form in Sri Lanka as well and will look to carry on his good run in the UAE leg of IPL 2021.

#2 Devdutt Padikkal

Devdutt Padikkal has made an impressive start to his IPL career. Pic: IPLT20.COM

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) opener Devdutt Padikkal set IPL 2021 on fire with a blistering ton in a match against Rajasthan Royals in the first half, forcing even Virat Kohli to take the back seat. It was an innings of complete domination as RCB walloped RR by 10 wickets.

The 21-year-old could not do much apart from that blazing knock and finished the first half with 195 runs in six matches at a strike rate of 152.34. Padikkal displayed his talent on the IPL stage in his debut season last year as he was named ‘Emerging Player’ for hammering 473 runs in 15 matches and crossing the half-century mark five times.

A prolific scorer in domestic cricket in recent times, Padikkal became the first Indian player to smash four consecutive hundreds in List A cricket during the 2020-21 Vijay Hazare Trophy. He was the second-leading run-scorer in the competition, with 737 runs. The elegant left-hander got his first taste of international cricket in Sri Lanka recently.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Sai Krishna