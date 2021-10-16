IPL 2021: Aakash Chopra reveals the underperforming XI of the season; Hardik, Ashwin, and Bhuvneshwar Kumar included

Former Indian batter Aakash Chopra reviewed the performances of players who disappointed during the IPL 2021. He then compiled an underperforming XI with such players.

Several big-ticket international players like Liam Livingstone, Kyle Jamieson, and Eoin Morgan failed to perform up to their reputation and left their fans dissatisfied.

Indian players in the T20 World Cup squad like Hardik Pandya, Ravichandran Ashwin, and Bhuvneshwar Kumar found a place in it as well. They have had a dismal run in the IPL this season.

Speaking in a video uploaded on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra chose five foreign players and six Indian players in his underperforming XI of the season. He then gave reasons for the selections. In this regard, Aakash Chopra said:

"I am going to start with Liam Livingstone. There has been a major dent in his reputation in IPL due to his failures with the bat. We will get to know more about it during next year's auction. I chose Nicholas Pooran next. He is another player who is rated very highly but disappointed every this year.

'Suresh Raina will be the third player. It was a very average season for Raina in 2021 among all the IPL seasons. His numbers don't do justice to his potential. "

He added:

"Eoin Morgan is the next player in this line-up. He came with a big reputation but had a very poor season. KKR expected a lot more from him in batting department. At five, I picked Hardik Pandya. His poor batting form was one of the key reasons behind the Mumbai Indians' failure to reach playoffs this year."

Aakash Chopra then gave his views on the bowling performances of Ravichandran Ashwin and Bhuvneshwar Kumar in IPL 2021. He reckoned the seasoned veteran duo did not live up to their lofty standards and said:

"We usually expect 17, 18, or 19 wickets from Ashwin in 13 matches. He was a bit economical for sure, but lack of wickets was a concern. It was not up to the standards he has set for himself. The same can be said about Bhuvneshawar Kumar. His economy was not too bad, but we are talking about Bhuvi here. Six wickets from 11 matches don't suit his ability and caliber."

Aakash Chopra's Underperforming XI of IPL 2021:

Liam Livingstone, Nicholas Pooran, Suresh Raina, Eoin Morgan, Hardik Pandya, Riyan Parag, Krunal Pandya, Kyle Jamieson, Dan Christian, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Aakash Chopra concluded by saying Chris Gayle and Pat Cummins also came to mind when thinking about the underperforming players of the season. Which players do you think have not performed up to expectations? sound off in the comments section.

