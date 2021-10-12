IPL 2021: AB de Villiers' son sends a thoughtful message after RCB's heartbreaking defeat in the Eliminator against KKR

The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) team suffered a heartbreaking loss last night in the Eliminator. KKR edged them out in a low-scoring thriller on the back of Sunil Narine's astonishing all-round display.

After the disappointing loss, AB de Villiers' son sent out a positive message he learned from his father. The little boy conveyed to the world that enjoying the process and giving your best is more relevant than the outcome.

AB de Villiers' wife Danielle shared a post with a special message on her official Instagram handle that lit up the feeds of RCB fans. She captioned it:

"Our little AB, told me tonight to remember that it’s not about winning, it’s about enjoying the game and giving your best. Words he learnt from his father. I guess I couldn’t say it better. I’m a proud wife and a proud mama. What a privilege it’s been to have been with the team for the whole of the 2021 IPL. Memories we will cherish forever."

A proud father, AB de Villiers, later reacted to the post and commented:

I’ll rephrase.. it’s not JUST about winning, but ALSO enjoying it and ALWAYS giving your best😉😘

RCB lost in the Eliminator for the second consecutive time. They will now be hoping to come back strong under a new skipper next year.

Making a long term investment in AB de Villiers would be risky for RCB: Brad Hogg

Former Australian spinner Brad Hogg reckons the RCB should contemplate releasing AB de Villiers into the auction and buy him back at a lower price. He feels that they should instead go for players who can be with the team for the long haul. Giving his views on AB de Villiers' retention before the mega auction next year, Brad Hogg tweeted:

"AB de Villiers is unsure of his future so making a long term investment on him would be risky for #RCB now. RCB maybe wise to put him back in the auction pool this year & try your luck on getting him for a bargain. Nothing about ability it is more about his desire to play#IPL2021."

It will be interesting to see whether RCB decides to retain AB de Villiers or not for next season. He did have an average season with the bat, but De Villiers has undoubtedly been one of the best batters in the history of the IPL. Glenn Maxwell performed exceptionally well for RCB this year. It might be a tough decision to make for RCB management if they have to choose only one between the duo for retention.

