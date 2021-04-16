IPL 2021: "After the first game it was a good wake-up call for us" – Deepak Chahar after career-best IPL spell

Deepak Chahar was happy to see his efforts pay off on Friday night, as he registered his best ever IPL figures. The Chennai Super Kings fast bowler ended with figures of 4-1-13-4 against the Punjab Kings.

The 28-year-old was electric at the start, providing CSK with timely breakthroughs throughout the powerplay. His stunning opening spell meant PBKS never recovered from their disastrous start, limping to 106/8 in their 20 overs.

Deepak Chahar looked back at his spell during the mid-innings break, talking about how he used the seaming conditions to great effect.

“I think it was a bit more seam that swing. I think it was seaming a bit at the start, and we bowled in the right areas. This year we are training well, have practised well. After the first game, it was a good wake-up call for us. I had to do a lot of planning because the first two games were really high-scoring. We got some time to prepare well. We executed the plans today and things went our way,” Chahar explained.

Deepak Chahar bowled four overs on the trot, with three of them coming in the powerplay. He dismissed Mayank Agarwal with a peach of a delivery in the first over, which left the Indian opener beaten at all ends.

He then sent back Chris Gayle and Nicholas Pooran in the fifth over, before taking Deepak Hooda’s wicket in his last. Known for providing early breakthroughs, Deepak Chahar picked up three wickets in the powerplay on Friday.

Chahar had struggled to get going early on in IPL 2020. He admitted contracting COVID-19 before the tournament impacted his bowling ability last year.

“Last year was a little difficult for all of us. I had COVID-19 and had to stay in quarantine for 28 days. I played a game just four days after (coming out of quarantine). I think it was difficult for me to come out of quarantine and straight away play the game,” revealed Chahar.

Deepak Chahar confident about CSK chase

Advertisement

Deepak Chahar was in a confident mood when asked about the team’s prospects in the second innings.

With CSK needing just 107 to register their first win of IPL 2021, Deepak Chahar is confident his teammates will be able to wrap up the chase without much fuss.

“I think the pitch is going to stay the same. We have to chase 107. I think it will be easy for us. Hope we finish well and keep the run rate high,” concluded Chahar.

An early finish for CSK will do their Net Run Rate (NRR) a world of good. The Men in Yellow currently sit at the bottom of the IPL 2021 table with an NRR of -0.779.