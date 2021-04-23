IPL 2021: Andre Russell reveals his quirky cricketing superstitions 

Sports personalities are known for having some eccentric superstitions, and Kolkata Knight Riders star Andre Russell is no different. The bulky West Indian revealed he has two superstitions he swears by whenever he steps onto the field.

Kolkata Knight Riders sat down with Andre Russell and Shivam Mavi for their Knight Club series, where Andre Russell shared his superstitions with the fans.

“Yeah of course. Every player has superstitions. Some are over the moon, while some are simpler. My superstition would be making sure that my left leg goes over the rope (first) before I enter the field. I tap my bat four times before the bowler approaches me. If I don’t do that, I feel that I am not going to do well when that ball is bowled,” Russell revealed.

Andre Russell showed flashes of his brilliance when he played an explosive knock against Chennai Super Kings. Although KKR lost the game by 18 runs, Andre Russell’s 22-ball blitzkrieg saw him score 54, with the lower-order batsman smashing six sixes on the night. Russell looked in sublime touch as he brought up the second-fastest fifty of IPL 2021, but was undone after he misjudged a Sam Curran delivery and got bowled.

Shivam Mavi’s superstition is complete opposite of Andre Russell’s

Stay cool and stay focused 🏊‍♀️ Life is beautiful #BeatTheHeat pic.twitter.com/1CNhjVX0jH — Shivam Mavi (@ShivamMavi23) April 20, 2021

KKR speedster Shivam Mavi was the next one to share his on-field superstitions. The 22-year-old disclosed how his belief is the polar opposite of Andre Russell’s.

“Yes, I have my superstitions as well. When I go to the ground, I put my right leg forward first. Yes (It is the other way round to Andre Russell's!)”, shared Mavi.

Shivam Mavi is yet to make an appearance in IPL 2021, after picking up nine wickets in eight games last year. The youngster may get a chance when KKR take on Rajasthan Royals in their next game on April 24.