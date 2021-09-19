IPL 2021: Anmolpreet Singh age, height, hometown, family & IPL salary

Mumbai Indians batsman Anmolpreet Singh is all set to make his IPL debut against Chennai Super Kings as Phase 2 of IPL 2021 begins today (September 19). The match will take place at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai.

The young Indian batter hails from Patiala, Punjab and made his T20 debut for his state in the 2015 edition of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy against Odisha in Cuttack. Anmolpreet didn't get an opportunity to bat during his T20 debut but is likely to open the innings for the Mumbai-based franchise as the club will want to follow their left-right opening combination.

Anmolpeet has amassed 485 runs in 27 innings at a strike rate of 107.53. The Punjab batsman has a couple of half-centuries to his name in the shortest format of the game.

The right-handed batsman has scored 1691 and 1047 runs in 41 first-class and 29 List A innings, respectively.

Anmolpreet Singh Age

Anmolpreet Singh was born on 28th March 1998 and is 23 years and 175 days old (as of 19th September 2021).

Anmolpreet Singh Height

Anmolpreet Singh is approximately 5 feet 8 inches tall.

Anmolpreet Singh hometown

Anmolpreet was born in Patiala in Punjab. He represents Punjab in the Indian domestic circuit.

Anmolpreet Singh family

His father Satvinderpal Singh is a handball coach and an inspector with the Punjab police. Anmolpreet's mother is a homemaker, while his younger brother Tejpreet Singh is also a cricketer.

Anmolpreet Singh IPL Salary

Mumbai Indians signed Anmolpreet for ₹80 lakh (US$112,000) in the IPL 2019 auction. He'll finally be in action after warming the bench over the last couple of years. The Indian batter will look to make the best use of the given opportunity and leave his mark with the mega-auction coming up ahead of IPL 2022.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee