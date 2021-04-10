IPL 2021, CSK vs DC: CSK's predicted playing XI

MS Dhoni is finally back in action as the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) face off against the Delhi Capitals (DC) in Match 2 of the 2021 Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Dhoni will be up against his successor Rishabh Pant, who will take part in his first match as IPL captain. Both teams have a few missing personnel - while DC will be without Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje and Axar Patel apart from Shreyas Iyer, CSK will miss the services of Lungi Ngidi.

CSK's squad for IPL 2021: MS Dhoni, Suresh Raina, Narayan Jagadeesan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, KM Asif, Karn Sharma, Ambati Rayudu, Deepak Chahar, Faf du Plessis, Shardul Thakur, Mitchell Santner, Dwayne Bravo, Lungi Ngidi, Sam Curran, Ravindra Jadeja, Imran Tahir, Robin Uthappa, Moeen Ali, K Gowtham, Cheteshwar Pujara, M Harisankar Reddy, K Bhagath Varma, C Hari Nishaanth, R Sai Kishore, Jason Behrendorff

Here is CSK's predicted playing XI for their first IPL 2021 game against DC.

Openers: Robin Uthappa, Faf du Plessis

Faf du Plessis

After stroking three fifties in his last three games of IPL 2021, Ruturaj Gaikwad was expected to walk into the CSK playing XI this year. But after an indifferent domestic white-ball season, the youngster could miss out in favour of the in-form Robin Uthappa.

Faf du Plessis, who was the team's leading run-scorer last year, will take up the first overseas spot in the CSK playing XI for the game against DC. If the three-time IPL champions want to do down an unconventional route, they could open the batting with Moeen Ali instead of Du Plessis, for the Englishman's left-handedness and handy off-spin.

But Du Plessis was one of the team's best performers last year, not only with the bat but in the field as well. He should hold on to his place in the side.

Middle Order: Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni (c & wk)

Ambati Rayudu

The returning Suresh Raina occupies the No. 3 slot. The elegant southpaw's form is under question, but CSK will welcome their leading run-scorer and second-highest appearance-maker back to the XI.

Ambati Rayudu, who had his moments in IPL 2020 but hasn't made the news since, is expected to bat at No. 4 like he did last year. He will play the anchor role for CSK by batting through the innings.

Of course, captain and wicket-keeper MS Dhoni takes up the No. 5 position, although his place in the batting order is completely based on match situation. He will have all eyes on him in IPL 2021, and needs to silence his growing list of critics.

All-rounders: Sam Curran, Dwayne Bravo, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur

Shardul Thakur

CSK have a plethora of all-rounders in their predicted playing XI for the game against DC.

While Sam Curran was the team's best performer last year, Ravindra Jadeja makes a much-awaited return from injury. Dwayne Bravo becomes a key component of CSK's bowling plans in the absence of Ngidi, and Shardul Thakur - who is in the best form of his career - adds great depth to the batting lineup.

This means that both Moeen Ali and Krishnappa Gowtham may not make their CSK debuts in the game against DC, and Suresh Raina might have to bowl a few overs of off-spin if needed.

Bowlers: Deepak Chahar, Imran Tahir

Deepak Chahar

Deepak Chahar had an indifferent IPL 2020 campaign, and he'll have his task cut out against the in-form DC opening pair of Shikhar Dhawan and Prithvi Shaw. If he gets a wicket or two early, DC's middle order, which will be without Iyer, will be put under immense pressure.

The final spot in the CSK predicted XI for the IPL 2021 game against DC is filled by Imran Tahir. The leg-spinner played only three games last year and doesn't offer much with the bat, but MS Dhoni needs an attacking option at the Wankhede Stadium.

There is a case to replace Tahir with Ali, but CSK might trust the 42-year-old to come to the party early in IPL 2021.