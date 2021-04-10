IPL 2021: CSK vs DC head-to-head stats and numbers you need to know before Match 2

The Chennai Super Kings will open their IPL 2021 campaign against the Delhi Capitals at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Saturday night. The match will mark Rishabh Pant's captaincy debut in the IPL against his idol MS Dhoni's team.

IPL 2021 got off to an excellent start, thanks to a closely contested match between the Mumbai Indians and the Royal Challengers Bangalore. Both teams gave it all they had in Chennai, with the Bengaluru-based franchise winning on the last ball.

Fans should expect a similar game between the Chennai Super Kings and the Delhi Capitals in Mumbai. Both CSK and DC have added a few new players to their squads before IPL 2021 and have much stronger lineups now.

Let's take a look at Chennai and Delhi's head-to-head stats in the IPL.

Chennai Super Kings vs. Delhi Capitals head-to-head stats

The Chennai Super Kings lead the Delhi Capitals 15-8 in the IPL head-to-head record. Chennai and Delhi have never battled in Mumbai before.

The two franchises clashed twice last year, with the Capitals emerging victorious on both occasions. Prithvi Shaw won the Man of the Match award in the first game, while Shikhar Dhawan claimed it in the second encounter for his brilliant century.

Advertisement

Chennai Super Kings vs. Delhi Capitals: Numbers you need to know before IPL 2021

MS Dhoni has scored 547 runs against the Delhi Capitals in the IPL - the most by any current CSK batsman. DJ Bravo has taken 14 wickets in CSK vs. DC IPL matches. It will be interesting to see how the two veteran players perform in their first match of IPL 2021.

Amit Mishra has bagged nine wickets while donning the Delhi jersey against the Chennai Super Kings. Meanwhile, Shikhar Dhawan holds the record for the most runs (302) by a current DC player versus Chennai.

The match between the Chennai Super Kings and the Delhi Capitals will begin at 19:30 IST.