IPL 2021, CSK vs DC: Wankhede Stadium pitch history and stats

The Delhi Capitals will square off against the Chennai Super Kings in Match 2 of the IPL 2021 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

The Super Kings failed to make it to the playoffs for the first time in their IPL history last year, while the Delhi-based franchise qualified for their maiden IPL final in the UAE. The Capitals will aim to continue in the same vein this year, whereas Chennai will strive to improve their performance.

CSK and DC generally play their matches in spin-friendly conditions. However, the upcoming game will take place on the Wankhede Stadium's batsman-friendly wicket.

The CSK bowlers will have the onus to keep stars like Prithvi Shaw, Rishabh Pant, Shikhar Dhawan and Shimron Hetmyer under control.

While the CSK batsmen do not have much match practice heading into the 2021 IPL, Delhi will be without their star pacers Anrich Nortje and Kagiso Rabada in Mumbai. So it's a pretty balanced equation and fans should expect a cracker of a contest at the Wankhede Stadium.

Here are some important numbers you need to know from previous IPL matches played at this venue.

T20 matches played: 73

Matches won by teams batting first: 36

Matches won by teams batting second: 37

Highest 1st innings score: 235/1 - Royal Challengers Bangalore vs. Mumbai Indians, 2015

Lowest 1st innings score: 67 - Kolkata Knight Riders vs. Mumbai Indians, 2008

Highest successful run chase: 198/7 - Mumbai Indians vs. Punjab Kings, 2019

Average 1st innings score: 166

What happened in CSK and DC's previous outings at Wankhede Stadium?

The Chennai Super Kings and the Delhi Capitals have never gone up against each other at the Wankhede Stadium. However, they played against the Mumbai Indians on this ground during IPL 2019.

The Delhi Capitals enjoyed a good outing at the Wankhede Stadium as they scored 213/6 against the home team and won by 37 runs. Rishabh Pant won the Man of the Match award for his 27-ball 78*.

Unfortunately, the Chennai Super Kings could not win their away match against the Mumbai Indians back in 2019. MI posted 170 runs on the board and restricted CSK to a score of only 133 runs in the second innings. Kedar Jadhav was the top performer for Chennai in that game with 58 runs in 54 deliveries.

It will be exciting to see what happens when DC and CSK meet for the first time in Mumbai.