IPL 2021, KKR vs CSK: 3 player battles to watch out for 

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) take on the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on a double-header Wednesday (April 21). The latter are in a spot of bother with two losses in two games and will be keen to rectify the record.

Chennai, on the other hand, have looked the dominant side with two quality performances, making their 2020 edition look like an aberration.

That said, both sides have proven match-winners, who, on their day, can take the team home without breaking into a sweat. We take a look at the player matchups ahead of this all-important encounter.

#1 Faf du Plessis vs Pat Cummins

Fluent batting meets pace in this encounter. With fellow opener Ruturaj Gaikwad stuttering to get a good start, Faf du Plessis has been CSK's anchor and aggressor in the powerplay.

Pat Cummins comes into this match with four wickets and will look to add more to that tally when KKR take on CSK at Wankhede.

Meanwhile, the South African batsman has had a solid start to the season and will be keen to make it count. Du Plessis has 69 runs from three matches with a high score of 36* against the Punjab Kings, which makes for an enthralling match-up between the two.

#2 Nitish Rana vs Deepak Chahar

Chahar has evolved into the spearhead of the CSK bowling attack and has justified the title in the IPL 2021 by consistently picking up wickets. His four-wicket haul against PBKS shows how he puts his swing and nippy pace to good use to deceive batsmen.

Nitish Rana held the Orange Cap for a brief bit before falling down the pecking order. Being one of KKR's most flamboyant-looking batsmen, he will look to take it back soon.

If Chahar has any slip-up in their upcoming match, Rana will look to capitalize on it to get his side off to a breezy start.

#3 Andre Russell vs Sam Curran

Russell promised a blitzkrieg after scoring a 20-ball-31 against the RCB. Chennai will thus be wary of another whirlwind knock coming from the Windies all-rounder's blade.

Curran has been that perfect mid-innings man for CSK with both bat and ball and his pace, coupled with some guile, makes this a great clash to watch.

The English all-rounder comes into this match with three wickets and will look to take out Russell before he goes on a rampage on a wicket that's seen some great batting.