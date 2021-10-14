IPL 2021, CSK vs KKR: Dubai International Cricket Stadium pitch history and T20 records

Less than 24 hours are left for the IPL 2021 final to begin at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. In a rematch of the 2012 Indian Premier League season summit clash, the Chennai Super Kings and the Kolkata Knight Riders will lock horns.

CSK and KKR battled twice during the league stage this year, with the Super Kings winning both games. However, CSK should not take KKR lightly because the Kolkata-based franchise are currently on a five-match winning streak in IPL 2021.

Fans should expect an equal contest between the bat and the ball tomorrow evening at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. The wicket at this venue has helped both batters and bowlers in IPL 2021.

With the Dubai International Cricket Stadium set to host the biggest game of IPL 2021, here are some vital stats you need to know from previous T20 matches hosted at the venue.

Today IPL Pitch History: CSK vs. KKR

Stadium name: Dubai International Cricket Stadium

City: Dubai

T20 matches played: 105

Matches won by teams batting first: 41

Matches won by teams batting second: 63

Matches Tied: 1

Highest team score: 219/2 - Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals, 2020

Lowest team score: 59 - Lahore Qalandars vs Peshawar Zalmi, 2017

Average 1st innings score: 156

Dubai International Cricket Stadium - DC vs CSK match stats 2021

The Chennai Super Kings defeated the Delhi Capitals by four wickets in the previous IPL match at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. DC scored 172/5 in the first innings, riding on fifties from Prithvi Shaw and Rishabh Pant.

In reply, CSK scored 173/6, with Robin Uthappa and Ruturaj Gaikwad recording a half-century each. A total of 11 wickets fell in the match, with fast bowlers taking eight of them.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar