IPL 2021: CSK vs RCB | Predicting 3 best bowlers

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) take on Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the first game of the doubleheader on Sunday (April 25). MS Dhoni's men are coming off three consecutive wins, while RCB have been solid so far with four wins in as many games in this edition of the IPL.

As far as the head-to-head records go, CSK are the superior side, winning 17 of 27 games, while Virat Kohli & Co. have won only nine games. One match ended in no result.

Their upcoming meeting in the IPL in 2021 will be all about RCB's explosive batting lineup vs CSK's lethal bowling unit. However, it does appear that Bangalore have a more disciplined attack this time around and that would make things tricky for CSK.

Ahead of the key clash, we take a shot at predicting the bowlers who will pick up the most wickets when the two sides meet at Wankhede.

#1 Deepak Chahar

The Rajasthan seamer is having a gala time with the ball. With two four-wicket hauls, Chahar has spearheaded the CSK attack with quality swing, nippy pace and consistency. The fact that he has managed to rattle the top order in both Punjab Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders with absolute ease makes him a threat to RCB's batting.

Chahar comes into this game with eight wickets and an economy of 7.33 — his best economy rate after his 2018 season.

#2 Mohammed Siraj

Siraj is leading the RCB bowling attack with fiery pace. He may not be high up in the wickets column, but these crucial spells have been instrumental in getting RCB wins. With Kyle Jamieson and Kane Richardson in the arsenal, Siraj has been impressive leading from the front for Bangalore.

The Hyderabad quick has five wickets from four games and has his best-ever economy rate of 6.06.

#3 Yuzvendra Chahal

RCB's Chahal might be having a lean season by his own standards. However, he cannot be ruled out when it comes to taking wickets. The leggie has an uncanny knack for picking up batsmen and providing breakthroughs. RCB will be hoping Chahal comes into his own against CSK.

Chahal has picked up just two wickets from four games so far and has been expensive in the middle overs. His economy of 8.71 has been the worst after his 8.86 in the 2015 season, where he ended with 23 wickets.