IPL 2021, CSK vs RR: 3 player battles to watch for

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and the Rajasthan Royals (RR) are coming off wins and will lock horns at the Wankhede on Monday (April 19). CSK have enjoyed an upper hand against Rajasthan in their IPL clashes, but they will be wary of the new-look outfit led by Sanju Samson.

It's another classic veteran vs young blood scenario in Mumbai and for those who felt CSK's campaign was off to a grim start, CSK bounced back with a resounding fashion against the Punjab Kings.

Rajasthan, after their gut-wrenching loss to Punjab in their season opener, rode on David Miller and Chris Morris' brilliance to overcome the Delhi Capitals threat. Both sides will look to continue the winning momentum.

That said, there is also that matter of player match-ups. Both sides have proven matchwinners and there are quite a few interesting clashes to look forward to. Here's a look at three much-anticipated player battles.

CSK v RR player battles to watch out for

1. Jaydev Unadkat vs Faf du Plessis

Unadkat's 3/11 was instrumental in pegging Delhi back last week for Rajasthan to win their first game of IPL 2021. He will be up against Du Plessis, who played a stellar anchor role against Punjab to steer his team home.

Du Plessis generally enjoys the ball coming in at a nippy pace, but he will have be wary of Unadkat's slower ones that have bamboozled some of the best batsmen in the league. Dismissing the South African early on the innings would mean a massive boost for the men in pink and blue against a formidable CSK side.

Advertisement

2. MS Dhoni v Chris Morris

Two of the most celebrated finishers will be meeting in a contest that could decide the fate of both teams. Morris has been decently effective with both bat and ball for Rajasthan already and Dhoni, who did not come out to bat against Punjab, will be up for a pacy battle.

The South African all-rounder has three wickets from two games and after Dhoni fell for just a two-ball duck against DC, the CSK skipper will want to get some runs under his belt.

3. David Miller vs Ravindra Jadeja

Although the tweaker has dismissed Miller just once in their encounters so far, the fact that Miller roared back to form and looked like his old attacking self makes Jadeja's task to contain the southpaw a lot more difficult.

Miller's 43-ball 62 was key in helping Rajasthan win, while Jadeja was a live wire on the field against Punjab. However, the left-arm spinner is yet to pick a wicket in this IPL for CSK and he would love to dismiss Miller.