IPL 2021, CSK vs SRH: Arun Jaitley Stadium pitch history and stats

IPL 2021 will move to Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium this week. India's capital city will play host to eight games this season, with the first one being a battle between the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH).

CSK will start as the favorites to win this southern derby. The MS Dhoni-led outfit is currently on a 4-match winning streak, having defeated the Rajasthan Royals, Kolkata Knight Riders, Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore in their last four outings.

Meanwhile, Sunrisers Hyderabad have registered only one victory in five matches. The Hyderabad-based franchise was close to beating the Delhi Capitals last Sunday, but they lost in the Super Over.

With CSK and SRH set to cross swords at Arun Jaitley Stadium, here's a look at some important numbers you need to know from previous IPL matches played here.

T20 matches played: 73

Matches won by teams batting first: 34

Matches won by teams batting second: 39

Highest 1st innings score: 231/4 - Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings, 2011

Lowest 1st innings score: 95 - Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, 2015

Highest successful run chase: 214/3 - Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Lions, 2017

Average 1st innings score: 164

Which CSK and SRH players have performed well at Arun Jaitley Stadium?

SRH skipper David Warner has played 30 innings at Arun Jaitley Stadium, scoring 768 runs at a strike rate of 124.27. Meanwhile, CSK all-rounder Suresh Raina has amassed 389 runs in 12 innings at this venue.

CSK's Imran Tahir has scalped 18 wickets in 12 matches at Arun Jaitley Stadium. It will be interesting to see if he gets another game in IPL 2021.

Sandeep Sharma has 16 wickets in 14 outings at this stadium, but the right-arm pacer was on the bench during SRH's previous fixture.