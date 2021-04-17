Create
Notifications
New User posted their first comment
×
Advertisement

IPL 2021: Daniel Sams tests negative for COVID-19, joins RCB bio-bubble

The Australian has entered RCB
The Australian has entered RCB's bio-bubble
Wasiq Agha
ANALYST
comments icon
Modified 1 hr ago
News

Australian all-rounder Daniel Sams has tested negative for COVID-19, with the Royal Challengers Bangalore star joining the team’s bio-bubble on April 17.

RCB had confirmed the news of Daniel Sams’ positive COVID-19 result on April 7. The 28-year-old has since spent time in isolation at a designated medical facility away from the rest of the squad.

The latest developments were confirmed via a press statement by Royal Challengers Bangalore, with the team releasing a statement on Saturday.

“We are pleased to inform that Royal Challengers Bangalore All- Rounder Daniel Sams, has joined the RCB bio-bubble on 17th April 2021 with negative reports for COVID-19. RCB medical team was in constant touch with Sams to ensure his safety and declared him fit to join the team after all the required examinations as part of the BCCI protocols,” RCB’s statement read.

The news will come as a big boost for Royal Challengers Bangalore. Daniel Sams came to RCB from Delhi Capitals as part of a trade earlier this year, along with Harshal Patel.

Seeing Harshal Patel don the Purple Cup after a stunning two games for RCB, the team’s fans would have similar hopes from Daniel Sams.

Although the Australian all-rounder has joined the team’s bio-bubble, it remains to be seen when he will be fit to feature.

RCB youngster Devdutt Padikkal sat out a game after entering the bio-bubble earlier this year, with the franchise deciding to slowly bed in the youngster after a bout of COVID-19.

Advertisement

Can Daniel Sams replace Daniel Christian in IPL 2021?

Many experts such as Brad Hogg feel Daniel Sams should replace Daniel Christian in the starting line-up. Daniel Christian hasn’t done much with the ball across the first two games, while also fluffing his opportunities with the bat.

The inclusion of Daniel Sams will give skipper Virat Kohli another option to play with at the death, while also ensuring the side maintains its batting depth.

While RCB’s afternoon game against KKR on April 18 may come too early for Daniel Sams, fans may catch a glimpse of him in the side’s match against RR on April 22.

Published 17 Apr 2021, 16:08 IST
comments icon
IPL 2021 Royal Challengers Bangalore Daniel Sams
Advertisement
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी