IPL 2021: Daniel Sams tests negative for COVID-19, joins RCB bio-bubble

Australian all-rounder Daniel Sams has tested negative for COVID-19, with the Royal Challengers Bangalore star joining the team’s bio-bubble on April 17.

RCB had confirmed the news of Daniel Sams’ positive COVID-19 result on April 7. The 28-year-old has since spent time in isolation at a designated medical facility away from the rest of the squad.

The latest developments were confirmed via a press statement by Royal Challengers Bangalore, with the team releasing a statement on Saturday.

“We are pleased to inform that Royal Challengers Bangalore All- Rounder Daniel Sams, has joined the RCB bio-bubble on 17th April 2021 with negative reports for COVID-19. RCB medical team was in constant touch with Sams to ensure his safety and declared him fit to join the team after all the required examinations as part of the BCCI protocols,” RCB’s statement read.

Royal Challengers Bangalore medical team is in constant touch with Daniel Sams and continue to monitor his health and abide by the BCCI protocols. — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) April 7, 2021

The news will come as a big boost for Royal Challengers Bangalore. Daniel Sams came to RCB from Delhi Capitals as part of a trade earlier this year, along with Harshal Patel.

Seeing Harshal Patel don the Purple Cup after a stunning two games for RCB, the team’s fans would have similar hopes from Daniel Sams.

Although the Australian all-rounder has joined the team’s bio-bubble, it remains to be seen when he will be fit to feature.

RCB youngster Devdutt Padikkal sat out a game after entering the bio-bubble earlier this year, with the franchise deciding to slowly bed in the youngster after a bout of COVID-19.

Can Daniel Sams replace Daniel Christian in IPL 2021?

Many experts such as Brad Hogg feel Daniel Sams should replace Daniel Christian in the starting line-up. Daniel Christian hasn’t done much with the ball across the first two games, while also fluffing his opportunities with the bat.

The inclusion of Daniel Sams will give skipper Virat Kohli another option to play with at the death, while also ensuring the side maintains its batting depth.

While RCB’s afternoon game against KKR on April 18 may come too early for Daniel Sams, fans may catch a glimpse of him in the side’s match against RR on April 22.