IPL 2021: David Warner asks for ideas to kill quarantine boredom, Pat Cummins suggests TikTok

It was good news for the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) as David Warner reached the UAE ahead of the second phase of IPL 2021, which starts on September 19. However, the skipper had quite a conundrum of his own — he was under mandatory quarantine and took to Instagram for suggestions to kill boredom.

At the same time, he wanted a haircut and a change of clothes. He posted an image of himself with the victory sign and captioned the post:

"Arrived safe and sound. Need a haircut and a shirt change😂😂. Now I need some ideas for my 6days quarantine please?? #bike #weights #netflix #QA #live."

The post earned a hilarious yet rather sensible suggestion from fellow Aussie mate Pat Cummins, who said:

"You should get a tik tok account mate."

SRH journey in IPL 2021

SRH had a torrid time in the first half of IPL 2021. They picked up just two points from seven matches and sit at the bottom of the points table. This means they will have to win every game once the season resumes in order to make it to the playoffs.

Bairstow is SRH's leading run-scorer this season with 248 runs from seven games. Meanwhile, Afghanistan tweaker Rashid Khan is their most successful bowler with 10 wickets. David Warner wasn't exactly his old self in the Indian leg of the IPL as he mustered just 193 runs from seven matches.

The IPL season, which was halted in May due to the COVID-19 pandemic, will resume on 19 September. The Mumbai Indians will play the Chennai Super Kings in the first match of the restart.

The United Arab Emirates will host the remainder of the league fixtures and the playoffs.

