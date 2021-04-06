IPL 2021: David Warner can’t keep calm after seeing new SRH jersey 

David Warner couldn’t hide his excitement after getting the new Sunrisers Hyderabad jersey delivered to his room. The skipper also revealed he is due to be out of quarantine in a couple of days.

SRH posted a video message from David Warner on social media, with the Australian expressing his joy at wearing the new kit.

“I just received my playing kit and I could not wait to put it on. So, I just took it out of the packet and put it straight on. Pumped to get out of here (hotel quarantine) in a couple of days, join the guys ahead of our first game in Chennai,” said Warner.

With David Warner set to finish his hotel quarantine in a couple of days, the opener is likely to get very little practice before the first game. The Orange Army take on the Kolkata Knight Riders in their first game on April 11.

Sunrisers Hyderabad begin their IPL campaign with five games in Chennai. With Chepauk Stadium historically favoring spinners, David Warner’s men are well equipped to start their 2021 campaign with a bang.

Who will David Warner open with this year?

Over the years, David Warner has carved a niche for himself as one of IPL’s most consistent performers. The 34-year-old has gone past 500 runs in each of the past six IPL seasons.

Advertisement

With Warner set to open, it is still unclear who his opening partner will be. Sunrisers Hyderabad have Jonny Bairstow in their ranks, but it remains to be seen whether they will go with the Englishman with Kane Williamson present too.

Another option would see Wriddhiman Saha return to the top of the order. The Indian wicket-keeper’s presence would allow SRH to play an all-rounder like Mohammad Nabi or Jason Holder in the middle-order.

The 36-year-old was in sublime form before getting injured last year, scoring 214 runs in four games at a strike rate of 139.86 in IPL 2020.