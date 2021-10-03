IPL 2021, DC vs CSK: Dubai International Cricket Stadium pitch history and T20 records

After losing against the Rajasthan Royals, Chennai Super Kings will take on the Delhi Capitals at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium tomorrow in IPL 2021.

Both Chennai and Delhi have booked their respective places in the next round. However, they will aim to win the upcoming game to ensure themselves a place in the Top 2.

The Dubai International Cricket Stadium has hosted many games in the 2021 Indian Premier League. Earlier in the day, Kolkata Knight Riders battled Sunrisers Hyderabad at the venue, where KKR emerged victorious by six wickets. SRH could only score 115 runs in the first innings. KKR chased the 116-run target in 19.4 overs.

With the Dubai International Cricket Stadium set to host another IPL 2021 match, here are some important numbers you need to know from previous T20 matches played on this ground:

Today IPL Pitch History: KKR vs. SRH

Stadium name: Dubai International Cricket Stadium

City: Dubai

T20 matches played: 101

Matches won by teams batting first: 41

Matches won by teams batting second: 59

Matches Tied: 1

Highest team score: 219/2 - Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals, 2020

Lowest team score: 59 - Lahore Qalandars vs Peshawar Zalmi, 2017

Average 1st innings score: 156

Dubai International Cricket Stadium - KKR vs SRH match stats 2021

Only one batter, Shubman Gill, managed to score a half-century in the previous IPL 2021 match at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Gill opened the innings for KKR and scored 57 runs off 51 deliveries. KKR's Dinesh Karthik was the only batter with a strike rate of 150 in the game.

A total of four sixes were hit in the match and all of them came in the first innings. 12 wickets fell across two innings, with spin bowlers taking three of them.

Edited by Diptanil Roy

