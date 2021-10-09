IPL 2021, DC vs CSK: Dubai International Cricket Stadium pitch history and T20 records

The 2021 IPL playoffs will get underway with a match between Delhi Capitals and Chennai Super Kings at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

After a disastrous outing in the Indian Premier League last year, CSK have made an excellent comeback in 2021, finishing second in the points table. Meanwhile, DC continued their great form from last season and topped the standings.

DC suffered a defeat in their last match at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, while CSK are on a losing streak as well. Hence, it will be interesting to see which team comes out on top tomorrow.

On that note, here are some important stats you need to know from previous T20 matches played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Today IPL Pitch History: DC vs CSK

Stadium name: Dubai International Cricket Stadium

City: Dubai

T20 matches played: 104

Matches won by teams batting first: 41

Matches won by teams batting second: 62

Matches Tied: 1

Highest team score: 219/2 - Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals, 2020

Lowest team score: 59 - Lahore Qalandars vs Peshawar Zalmi, 2017

Average 1st innings score: 155

Dubai International Cricket Stadium - RCB vs DC match stats 2021

The Delhi Capitals lost to Royal Challengers Bangalore in the previous IPL match at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. RCB batter KS Bharat helped his team win a thrilling encounter with a last-ball six.

DC scored 164/5 in their 20 overs while batting first. None of their batters could score a half-century but openers Prithvi Shaw and Shikhar Dhawan crossed the 40-run mark. In reply, RCB scored 166/3 to seal a seven-wicket win.

Bharat and Glenn Maxwell forged an unbeaten partnership of 111 runs for the fourth wicket, with both of them scoring a fifty.

Only eight wickets fell in the battle between Delhi and Bangalore, with spin bowlers accounting for only two of those.

