IPL 2021, DC vs CSK: Who won yesterday’s match?

Shimron Hetmyer scored a mature 28 not out off 18 balls as Delhi Capitals (DC) edged out Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in a low-scoring thriller.

Chasing 137 in match number 50 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 in Dubai, DC kept losing regular wickets and found themselves in a hole at 99 for 6 after 15 overs. Hetmyer, however, held his nerve and took DC over the line with three wickets in hand.

28 were needed off the last three overs when Hetmyer smashed a full delivery from Dwayne Bravo over the bowler’s head for four. There were a couple of wides as well. However, there was a massive moment in the game when Hetmyer hit a full-toss straight to long on, where substitute K Gowtham dropped the simplest of catches and conceded a boundary as well.

CSK were still in the game going into the penultimate over. However, Hetmyer clobbered Josh Hazlewood for a massive six over deep square leg to keep DC ahead in the game.

DC needed six to win off the last over bowled by Bravo and there was plenty of drama. The experienced CSK pacer got his slower ball horribly wrong and the ball landed behind the keeper. DC got two wides, though some experts pointed out that it should have been a no-ball. However, Axar Patel (5) then hit one straight to cover to open up the game again. With two needed off three, Kagiso Rabada hit the winning runs, flicking a full ball on leg to fine leg for four.

Earlier, Prithvi Shaw got DC off to a confident start in the chase. He picked up two fours off Hazlewood in the second over. The first was smashed down the ground and the second whipped over midwicket. Shaw slammed another four off Deepak Chahar, lofting a slower one over mid-on. However, his promising innings was cut short on 18 as he sliced a rising delivery off Chahar to mid-off.

Following Shaw’s dismissal, Shikhar Dhawan took on Chahar and looted 21 off the CSK pacer’s next over. The first four balls were dispatched for 6,4,4,6 as DC reached a comfortable 48 for 1 after five overs. Dhawan first danced down the track and lofted the pacer for a maximum over long on. The next ball was whipped over square leg for four and the third steered past backward point for another boundary. Dhawan got his second six by walking down the pitch and lofting a knuckle ball over long off with utmost ease.

CSK kept their hopes alive as Hazlewood dismissed Shreyas Iyer for 2. The in-form DC batter sliced a length ball that got too big on him to cover. Birthday boy Rishabh Pant tried to tickle the next delivery fine but the ball went to the keeper off the thigh. CSK went for a review in hope but there was nothing to overturn the original not out decision.

When CSK introduced Moeen Ali in the eighth over, Pant danced down the track and lofted him for a six over wide long on. Ravindra Jadeja, however, kept CSK in the game, outfoxing Pant (15) with a quicker one. The left-hander went for a wild slog across the line but only managed to heave a catch to extra cover.

On debut, Ripal Patel came in and played a couple of handsome strokes. However, he perished for 18 off 20, guiding Jadeja into the hands of long-on. The move to promote Ravichandran Ashwin in the batting order failed as he was cleaned up for 2 by Shardul Thakur, missing his flick across the line.

After getting a caught behind decision reversed via DRS, Dhawan perished to Thakur’s golden arm for 39. He tried to whack a full delivery through the off side but found Moeen in the way at short extra cover, who timed his mini-jump to perfection. At 99 for 6 after 15 overs, the contest was well and truly alive. Hetmyer, however, ensured DC did not stumble any further.

CSK held to 136 for 5 despite Rayudu fifty

DC left-arm spinner Axar Patel. Pic: IPLT20.COM

DC bowlers came up with a good all-round effort to restrict CSK to 136 for 5. Spinners Axar Patel (2/18) and Ravichandran Ashwin (1/20) maintained a stranglehold over the CSK batters. It needed a resolute half-century from Ambati Rayudu (55 not out off 43) to lift Chennai to a respectable total after they were sent into bat by DC.

After a brisk start, aided by wides and leg byes, CSK lost Faf du Plessis (10) in the third over. The in-form batter attempted to pull a short of a length delivery from Axar, but ended up miscuing a catch to deep midwicket.

Last match centurion Ruturaj Gaikwad had a leg before verdict against Anrich Nortje overturned in the first over. However, the DC pacer had his man when Gaikwad (13) sliced a pull off a quick delivery to midwicket. Moeen Ali (5) became Axar’s second victim when he was caught on the boundary playing a half-hearted flick.

Robin Uthappa too could not utilize his opportunity and was dismissed for a run-a-ball 19. He slogged a carrom ball from Ashwin straight up in the air and was caught by the bowler. At the halfway stage, CSK were in big trouble at 69 for 4.

Rayudu and MS Dhoni featured in a fifth-wicket stand of 70 although the CSK skipper never got going. Boundaries were a rarity and the few that came were off Rayudu’s bat. In the 18th over, the CSK batter smashed a full-toss from Avesh Khan for a six over deep square leg.

The penultimate over bowled by Nortje saw another maximum slashed over over deep extra cover. Rayudu raised his fifty by crunching the last ball over point for four. Avesh bowled a brilliant last over in when he had Dhoni (18 off 27) caught behind and conceded only four.

IPL 2021, DC vs CSK: Who was the Man of the Match?

Left-arm spinner Axar was brilliant with the ball again for DC, claiming 2 for 18. Ashwin also kept things tight and claimed the wicket of Uthappa.

When DC batted, Dhawan contributed 39 and Hetmyer a game-defining 28 not out. Thakur kept CSK in the game with exceptional figures of 2 for 13. Jadeja also chipped in with a couple of key scalps.

Axar was named man of the match for his wonderful bowling spell.

