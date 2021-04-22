IPL 2021: Eoin Morgan opens up on his lean patch with the bat

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) skipper Eoin Morgan has opened up about his lean patch with the bat in IPL 2021. Morgan said on Wednesday that his processes have been 'positive' and it's only a matter of time before he hits form again.

In KKR's 4 matches in the tournament, Eoin Morgan has made scores of 2, 7, 29 and 7. The last came in the game against Chennai Super Kings, which KKR lost by 18 runs, completing a hat-trick of defeats in the tournament.

Speaking at the post-match press conference, Eoin Morgan stressed that he has been practicing well for a while and a good knock isn't far.

"Everything is about the process and the way I am going about things at the moment is extremely positive. I have been here a long time now. Obviously been here on international duty for months pre-IPL and I have been practicing well and it's only a matter of time before something comes together," said Eoin Morgan.

Eoin Morgan captained England in a 5-match T20I series and the first game of the 3-match ODI rubber in the lead up to the IPL. The southpaw scored 22 runs in the ODIs while collecting just 33 runs in the shortest format, at a paltry average of 11.

Eoin Morgan's poor form affecting KKR's performance in the IPL

Eoin Morgan's runs with the bat will be imperative for KKR's success in IPL 2021. (PC: IPL)

KKR have lost three games because their batting has failed to fire collectively. Nitish Rana, Rahul Tripathi and Shubman Gill have blown hot and cold at the top of the order. Andre Russell, Dinesh Karthik and Pat Cummins have all played some impressive cameos but have failed to convert them into match-winning knocks.

Eoin Morgan is the bridge between these two sections of the KKR batting order and his failure is affecting both ends. For KKR to have a fighting chance this season, they will not only need Eoin Morgan's captaincy prowess but also some crucial contributions from the middle-order.