[Please publish on June 30 | 7 am] IPL 2021: Five centurions for RCB since 2008

The IPL 2021 is still a good couple of months away, however, that hasn't stopped the chatter around the tournament. The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) have been one of the teams ever active on social media and on Tuesday (June 29) took to Instagram to give their fans a look at some of their centurions over the years.

You can have a look at the post below.

RCB's centurions since the inception of the IPL

So far, RCB has seen five players reach the three-figure mark in their IPL journey. Manish Pandey was their first player to hit a century and was also the first Indian to score a ton in a high-octane tournament. This was followed by some high-profile quality batsmen who contributed to the franchise's success over the years.

Ahead of the restart of IPL 2021, we take a look at some of the franchise's players (former and present) who notched up hundreds.

#1 Manish Pandey | 1 century in 2009

Taking guard against the now-defunct Deccan Chargers, a 19-year-old Pandey smoked an unbeaten 114 off just 73 deliveries to push the Royal Challengers Bangalore into the knockouts of the 2009 edition.

RCB may have lost the final to DC, but Pandey's knock was remembered as one for the ages.

#2 Chris Gayle | 5 centuries between 2011-2017

Chris Gayle has six centuries throughout all seasons of the IPL, with five of them coming for the RCB.

The "Universe Boss," as he is known, scored his first ton against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in 2011. Gayle scored his second of the same year against the Punjab Kings.

In 2012, he racked up his third century against the Delhi Capitals. Gayle then walloped a mammoth 175 not out against the Pune Warriors in 2013. His 5th hundred came against PBKS again.

#3 Virat Kohli | 5 centuries between 2016 and 2019

The RCB skipper has five IPL hundreds to his name and is second on the list behind Chris Gayle. In 2016, Virat Kohli had a stellar season, scoring four centuries in one edition.

The "run machine" got his IPL hundreds against KKR, the Gujarat Lions (twice), Rising Pune Supergiants, and Kings XI Punjab.

#4 AB de Villiers | 2 centuries between 2015 and 2016

de Villiers has three centuries in the IPL and two of them came when he joined the RCB ranks. The South African's first ton for RCB came in 2015 against the Mumbai Indians. The second was against Gujarat Lions and he had Kohli for company, who slammed a ton (109 off 55).

#5 Devdutt Padikkal | 1 century in 2021

Padikkal toyed with the Rajasthan Royals and made easy work of a 177 chase. With Kohli (72* off 47) happy to play anchor, Padikkal unfurled a flurry of shots with impeccable timing to notch up a maiden IPL hundred. His unbeaten 52-ball-101 saw RCB notch up a comfortable 10-wicket win.

Edited by Arnav Kholkar