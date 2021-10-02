IPL 2021: “Once in the groove, Hardik Pandya can string 4-5 match-winning scores” - Ravi Shastri on MI all-rounder

Team India’s head coach Ravi Shastri has admitted that Hardik Pandya’s return of form is a massive boost for defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI).

Hardik, who had a tough run in the first half of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021, marked his return among the runs with an unbeaten 40 off 30 against the Punjab Kings (PBKS). His knock was crucial in taking MI over the line in a chase that was getting tense.

Describing Hardik as a confidence player, Shastri asserted that he will be a different player now that he has scored some runs.

“Hardik Pandya’s very much a confidence player. Sometimes, when you are not a 100 percent, it can play on your mind. So it was important from Mumbai Indians’ (MI) point of view that he first got on to the park, and then scored the runs. I have known Hardik for a long time. Once he gets into the groove, he can string 4-5 match-winning scores,” the 59-year-old said in an interaction on Fan Code.

With 16 needed to win from 12 balls against PBKS, Hardik clubbed Mohammed Shami for two fours and six to seal the game for MI with one over to spare.

“Both MI and DC very good, but would give Mumbai the edge” - Ravi Shastri

On Saturday, MI will face Delhi Capitals in Sharjah with the hopes of keeping their playoff hopes alive. Asked for his predictions on the game, Shastri gave MI the upper hand. He explained:

“Both MI and DC are very good, but I would give Mumbai the edge. Delhi faltered in the last game and Mumbai are just getting that upswing going with Hardik getting some runs. Let’s face it, Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav are due. If they start firing as well, then it’s a different ball game. So I would give them the edge.”

The Team India coach added that the IPL needs some close fights in the battle for the playoffs.

“You want it for the IPL. Delhi are already through. You want some maara-maari (fight) now for that third and fourth spot. Any supporter would want that. So just for that sake, I am saying Mumbai,” Shastri concluded.

Mumbai are currently sixth in the points table with 10 points while Delhi are second with 16.

Edited by Samya Majumdar

